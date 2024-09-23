Rhea Ripley Reveals WWE Superstars She’d Pick For Survivor Series: WarGames Team

Rhea Ripley is privileged to be in the first WarGames women’s match in the Survivor Series in 2019. Since then, she has participated in two WarGames matches in 2020 and 2022. Now, the Eradicator has named the women superstars with whom she would like to team up in the upcoming WarGames match at Survivor Series 2024.

During a recent conversation on Casual Conversations with The Classic, Ripley revealed the team she would pick if she were the WarGames team captain this year.

"It'd be me; I want to say it would probably be Bianca [Belair], Jade [Cargill], get the team, the tag champs. Who else would I pick? I feel like I would—it's hard because they don't get along. I would have said IYO [Sky] and Kairi [Sane] because IYO's been in a few and like ... well she's been in a lot and she's won a lot of WarGames as well, and then Kairi's just ... she doesn't ever give up. She smashed her face on the announce table and just continued to go,” Wrestling Inc. quoted Ripley.

Rhea Ripley has so far not teamed up with Bianca Belair in a WarGames match, although they had been opponents in 2019 and 2022. Sky and Ripley have been both opponents and teammates in the double-caged structure, as Rhea Ripley’s team defeated Sky’s team in 2019, before ending up on the same team in 2020 and 2022, both of which she lost.

Advertisement

As for Ripley, the former WWE Women’s World Champion is currently locked in a bitter feud with Liv Morgan. Ripley, along with Damian Priest, defeated Morgan and Dominik Mysterio at WWE Bash in Berlin PLE on August 31, 2024.

However, there’s still one task left for Ripley. She has to snatch back the WWE Women’s World Championship from Morgan. Ripley had retained the title at WrestleMania 40, against Becky Lynch. The next day, Morgan attacked Ripley, causing a severe shoulder injury, which sent Rhea on a recuperation period for more than two months.

In the meantime, Morgan won the WWE Women’s World Championship from Lynch at the King and Queen of the Ring tournament on May 25. Since then, Morgan has kept her WWE title, and she even defended it at SummerSlam 2024 against Ripley. Now, these two are expected to face each other at Bad Blood on October 5, 2024.