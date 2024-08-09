Rhea Ripley Reveals WWE's Collaboration With Call of Duty Game Was Surprise To Her Also

WWE superstars now also feature in the Call of Duty Season 5 game. The fifth season was released on July 24, and it features several superstars like Cody Rhodes, Rey Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley as playable characters. You will see Cody Rhodes giving his Cross Rhodes to the enemies and Rey Mysterio giving his 619. Rhea Ripley too would be seen giving her Riptide finisher, the pump handle powerbomb.

But Ripley didn’t know while giving her screen test that there was a collaboration between WWE and Call of Duty and she was shooting for that. While speaking in an interview with PW Insider, Mami said that she also didn’t know that her scans would be used for the game.

She just said that while she was on a sabbatical from WWE recuperating from her shoulder injury, she got a call from the company, asking her to do the scans. Ripley said that she agreed to do it without asking for further details.

“Honestly, I don’t know how it came to be. Work, they pretty much messaged me and they’re like, ‘Yeah, we want you to go do scans for this game. Didn’t really tell me too much about it and I was like, ‘All right. Say less.’ So, I went and did it. And then, next minute, when I’m injured, I’m doing voiceovers for it,” PWMania quoted Rhea.

Advertisement

Rhea Ripley is one of the biggest names in WWE today and one of the rare female superstars who stands on par with superstars like Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk. In the WWE 2K24 game on Playstation Rhea Riplet has a character rating of 96 bigger than Logan Paul (90) and Kevin Owens (86).

Read More: Watch: Rhea Ripley Seen Kissing Security Personnel Off Camera On WWE RAW In Unseen Footage

As for her WWE run, Mami lost a handsome encounter against Liv Morgan at the Cleveland Brown Stadium at SummerSlam. Her playboy Dominik Mysterio turned on her, and Ripley had to bear the brunt of his switch.

Dirty Dom helped Morgan beat Ripley, thus impeding her chances of winning the WWE Championship. Alongside Ripley’s loss, The Judgement Day too broke up on SummerSlam as Finn Balor, also turned on Damian Priest, costing him the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest joined hands in this past week’s episode on Monday Night RAW, and the two have also been listed as babyfaces in WWE internally. The next few weeks would see Ripley and Priest go after Morgan and Dominik, with Balor playing the spoiler for Priest.

Advertisement