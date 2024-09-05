Rhea Ripley Says She Is Married to THIS 35-Year-Old WWE Personality in Adorably Hilarious Video; Check It Out

The WWE fans are well versed in the fact that Rhea Ripley is married to her longtime boyfriend, Buddy Mathews, with whom she tied the knot in June 2024. However, that might not be the real story. Rhea Ripley recently admitted that she loved a WWE wrestler and that she was ‘her’ wife. Yes, you heard it right! Rhea Ripley just accepted that she was married to a woman.

And who is that? That woman is none other than Cathy Kelly, the WWE interviewer and host. However, Mami’s fans need not worry, as this was a kind of joke Kelly pulled on Ripley in which she made Mami say that she was married to her and that she was in love with her. That wasn’t forced, but she made Ripley say that in a ‘German’ language.

On her Instagram account, Kelly uploaded this video, where she asked Ripley to say a few things, and 'Mami', without knowing what she was saying, spouted everything. She thereby ended up being tricked by Kelly. Here's the video:

Kelly and Ripley are both one of the best pals in WWE, and their friendship is from Ripley’s NXT days. Kelly knows Ripley very well. Speaking on the Lightweight Podcast recently, Kelly admitted that one of their primary goals after making a return to WWE was helping the superstars with their TikTok handles, and Ripley was the one who hated social media to the core.

“Getting her TikTok was a feat because she hates social media. So when I came back, one of my goals was to really build out my own personal TikTok but to help other people as well and her's has just grown astronomically as it should,” Sportskeeda quoted Kelly.

It is indeed true that Ripley’s following on social media has grown massively, especially in the last few months, when she won the WWE Women’s World Championship and turned heel. Moreover, Ripley, along with superstars like Becky Lynch, had upped the scale of women wrestling in WWE, and it was not just a typical cat-fight in WWE among the female superstars.

Rhea also stands out because of her physical endurance and her ability to even take out male superstars. At Bash in Berlin PPV recently, The Eradiactor was attempting to pull her signature move on Dominik Mysterio, but Liv Morgan came from behind.

As for her current WWE storyline, Ripley has turned babyface, along with her Judgement Day colleague, Damian Priest. The two pulled off a stunning victory, at Bash in Berlin PLE in Germany, where she came out as victors against Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan. So, what’s next for Ripley? Her next destination would be to get the WWE Women's Championship from Liv Morgan, which might happen either at Bad Blood in October or at Survivor Series in November. Let's see when does this happens.

