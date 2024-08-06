Rhea Ripley Says THIS Man Is the Only One She Needs and It’s Not Dominik Mysterio

WWE SummerSlam 2024 marked the end of Rhea Ripley’s romance with Dominik Mysterio. However, Ripley has visibly moved on from Dom Dom, as she took to social media to reveal the identity of the only man she needs.

After months of speculation, Mysterio finally turned on Rhea Ripley, aligning himself with Liv Morgan. Dom’s celebration with Liv Morgan after double-crossing Rhea Ripley sent the WWE Universe into a frenzy.

In addition, Dirty Dom helped Morgan retain her Women’s World Championship at the Biggest Party of The Summer. After facing betrayal, a dejected Rhea Ripley made her way backstage.

Heartbreak really hurts. But Rhea Ripley’s broken heart fueled the fire for revenge on the latest edition of WWE Raw. With Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest being expelled from Judgment Day, the Archer of Infamy took on JD McDonagh in a bid to exact revenge for the betrayal he faced at SummerSlam.

Chaos ensued during the closing moments of the match, as Ripley stormed out to the ring in hot pursuit of Liv Morgan and Dominik to neutralize the numbers game against Priest.

After Liv Morgan narrowly escaped a Razor’s Edge on the announce desk, thanks to Dominik, JD McDonagh faced the wrath of the Terror Twin. McDonagh took a headbutt from Ripley and a South of Heaven Chokeslam from Priest to concede defeat to Damian Priest.

After the match, the two former Judgment Day members hugged and celebrated their bond in front of the crowd. The Eradicator then took to X to reveal that Damian Priest is the only man she needs.

She wrote: “The only one I need. My Terror Twin. Let’s paint the walls RED!”

Nonetheless, by the looks of things, it’s conspicuous that Judgment Day has changed forever. Not to mention, the ousting of Ripley and Priest from the heel stable has led to a face turn of the Terror Twin on Raw.

The Judgment Day was initially formed in 2022, with Edge as the leader of the group. However, the Rated R Superstar was the first to be eliminated from the group, paving the way for Finn Balor to take his spot, but not as the leader.

Since then, the faction has introduced new members, including JD McDonagh and Carlito. At present, the new Judgment Day led by Finn Balor includes, JD McDonagh, Carlito, Dominik Mysterio, and Liv Morgan.

At this point, it stands to reason that Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest are hell-bent on getting their pound of flesh after being betrayed by their former allies at SummerSlam.

There’s no telling the extent to which Ripley and Priest would go to destroy Judgment Day moving forward. It remains to be seen how this intense feud continues.

