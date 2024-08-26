Rhea Ripley Shows Off Toned Physique Ahead of Bash in Berlin 2024

Former WWE Women’s World Heavyweight Champion Rhea Ripley is filled with fire to take her revenge on Liv Morgan and her ex-boyfriend Dominik Mysterio; at SummerSlam 2024, Dominik Mysterio betrayed Mami and helped Liv Morgan to retain the WWE Women’s World Heavyweight Championship, shockingly in the Dominik Mysterio kissed Morgan leaving Ripley heartbroken.

Rhea Ripley was not the only member of The Judgement Day who was backstabbed by faction member Damian Priest and lost his WWE World Heavyweight Championship after Finn Balor interfered in the match.

Rhea Ripley and Damian Perist are now in one team, while Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, Carlito, and JD McDhonga are in one group, calling themselves The New Judgement Day. WWE has announced the team of Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest (The Terror Twins) are all set to lock horns with the team of Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan at the WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 PLE.

Rhea Ripley has already promised she is going to war to punish both Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio at Bash in Berlin 2024. She is training hardest for the match.

Recently, Mami Rhea Ripley dropped a picture of herself after an intense workout where she was looking absolutely ready for a war and big prepared for a bullfight, with some extra muscles added to her body. Mami is not just getting herself prepared for Liv Morgan. Still, she is also getting ready to dismantle Dominik Mysterio.

A couple of days back, Rhea Ripley opened up on Dominik Mysterio and asked if she actually hated him for backstabbing while she was live on Instagram. Ripley opened up and expressed, “I don’t think I fully hate him. Obviously, he pissed me off, but I don’t think I can ever properly hate him because, legit, the last couple of years going to work have been so easy and pleasurable; it’s been amazing. Watching him grow into the man he became, he’s not that anymore; he became a man who was doing well for himself.”

WWE Bash in Berlin premium live event is the next event of WWE after SummerSlam 2024. The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 31, 2024, at the Uber Arena in Berlin. The card is already stacked with some of the best matches.

Here is the compilation of the matches for the WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 card, WWE superstars from WWE Undisputed champion Cody Rhodes, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, Randy Orton, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, CM Punk, and many more on the card.

1. Gunther (c) vs Randy Orton - singles match for the World Heavyweight Championship

2. CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre - Strap match

3. Cody Rhodes (c) vs Kevin Owens - singles match for the Undisputed WWE Championship

4. Terror Twins (Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley) vs. The Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan) - Mixed tag team match

5. The Unholy Union (c) vs Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill - Tag team match for Women's Tag Team Championship

