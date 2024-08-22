Rhea Ripley Takes NSWF Jibe At Dominik Mysterio With Hilarious Reference To Their Relationship: 'Once A Bottom...'

Apart from the ring, the bad blood between Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio continues on social media. Recently, the Mami of WWE took a jibe at the junior Mysterio by posting a hilarious picture from the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Her Instagram story shows Damian Priest knocking out Dominik Mysterio, with his shoulder touching the wrestling mat and his legs up in the air. She added in the image, " Daddy Dom, once a bottom, always a bottom" with a laughing emoji. It was a sarcastic take on her catchphrase" Mami is always on top".

Social media has played a key role in this feud, with the trio taking shots at each other to ignite the rivalry. Liv Morgan has been dedicated to this storyline since starting the relationship with Dominik Mysterio. Now, she seldom posts pictures from her personal life.

Since starting the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour, her Instagram has been filled with clips and pictures with Dominik Mysterio. On the other hand, Mami has been following the trend, and her latest story is a perfect example of keeping the kayfabe alive. Rhea has been questioning Dominik’s manhood .

Similarly, Dominik shows the same commitment, refraining from posting pictures with his real-life wife.



Dirty Dom and Rhea Ripley went separate ways following SummerSlam. Despite taking sides with Rhea following her return, Dominik eventually unveiled his true face by turning his back on Mami. Ripley took on Liv Morgan for the World Women's Champion at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

Advertisement

Betraying Ripley, Mami's Dom Dom aligned down Liv Morgan, amid their romantic angle on WWE RAW. He played a pivotal role in Morgan's successful title defense earlier this month, leaving the 27-year-old in disbelief.

ALSO READ: Current WWE Star Hopes For Rhea Ripley Vs. Dominik Mysterio Inter-Gender Match At WrestleMania

The dynamic of their relationship altered significantly following the incident. Rhea Ripley was kicked out of The Judgement Day alongside Damian Priest. On the other hand, the heel group welcomed Dominik's love interest, Liv Morgan, to the stable as the new member, replacing Rhea Ripley.

Now, Ripley and Priest, the two former members of The Judgement Day are babyfaces, and they call themselves Terror Twins. In the post-SummerSlam, The Terror Twins are rivalling a new look Judgement Day.

A match from the feud is already set at Bash in Berlin. For the first time in years, the fans will witness a Mixed Tag Team Match in WWE. The Terror Twins are set to take on Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio in the highly-anticipated encounter.

Advertisement