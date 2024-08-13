Rhea Ripley Theme Song: Demon in Your Dreams by Motionless in White Full Lyrics and Meaning

Rhea Ripley ranks as the most popular female talent on the current roster. At the age of 27, she is already a women's Grand Slam Champion, winning the Women's Championship twice and the Tag Team Championship once. Additionally, she holds the honor of being the inaugural NXT UK Women's Champion alongside an NXT Women's Championship reign.

The Australian Superstar's gimmick stands out from the rest, not only for the talent but also for the unconventional look. With gothic makeup and look, Mami looks menacing whenever she steps foot into the squared circle. Her ring dominance, astonishing power, and over-the-top charisma speak louder than her words.

Similar to many other top stars of WWE, Rhea Ripley's theme song, Demon in Your Dreams, has played a big role in her Mami character. The song starts with the line 'This is my brutality,' as she displays her brutal aggression in between the ropes. Her entrance music is a crowd favorite because fans in every arena would sing along whenever she made her grand entrance.

Rhea Ripley's current theme song, Demon In Your Dreams, is made by the renowned metal band Motionless In White. The lead singer, Chris Motionless, sang the song.

Following the former World Women's Champion's official heel turn and the joining of The Judgement Day, she introduced it in 2022. For Ripley, who is a big fan of Motionless In White, it is a dream collaboration.

WrestleMania is known for the grandest entrances of professional wrestling. Motionless In White performed Mami's entrance at WrestleMania 40, making it one of the show-stopping entrances of the show.

Check the lyrics of Rhea Ripley's theme song here:

This is my brutality

I eat sleep bleed

The demons in your dreams

I eat sleep bleed

Look at my eyes

Look a look alive

Look at my eyes this

This is do or die die

Look at my eyes

Look a look alive

Rekill all of the devils in me

I still feel the darkness that lives in me

Give you chills I take your soul in your sleep

I'm evil

There's no escaping from me

Do or die

This is my brutality

The demon in your dreams

You'll hear me in screams

Insanity

I am the deadly disease

I'll put that soul to sleep

I'll leave you 6 feet deep

Brutality

Look at my eyes

Look a look alive

Look at my eyes this

This is do or die die

Look at my eyes

Look a look alive

Look at my eyes this

This is do or die die

The song focuses on the darker aspect of Rhea Ripley's character in WWE, showing her battle with the inner demon. The first two lines say that she eats, sleeps, and bleeds the internal demon from the dream.

The next lines say to look in the eyes and if they are alive, talk about the hardship between death and life, which further emphasizes the line 'Do or Die'.

As Ripley adopted the theme song as a heel, it talks about the devil and darkness residing within her, and there is no exit path from evil. The song highlights the power of the inner demon, mentioning it is like an inevitable disease that would put her to sleep and bury her soul six feet under the ground with brutality.

