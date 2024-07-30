Rhea Ripley To Get Knocked Out By Liv Morgan in Championship Match And It’s Not Dominik Mysterio; Exploring Possibilities

Former WWE world heavyweight champion Rhea Ripley and current WWE women's world heavyweight champion Liv Morgan’s saga is one of the best sagas crafted in the WWE’s women's division.

Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan will lock horns at the Summer Slam 2024 premium live event, where Mami will manage to retain her WWE women's World Heavyweight championship that she never lost technically.

Rhea Ripley vs Liv Morgan Summer Slam 2024 match breakdown

Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan’s match is going to be interesting; WWE fanatics have already predicted the possible ending of the Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan; experts and fans are favoring Liv Morgan to retain her championship instead of picking Rhae Ripley, and WWE enthusiasts believe Dominik Mysterio will stab a dagger in his Mami”s back and will help Liv Morgan.

There’s another possibility, as the theory of Domink Mysterio betraying is very predictable, and WWE would never want to be very predictable; there will be a betrayal, and Rhea Ripley will get screwed, and the man behind the betrayal will be Finn Balor, not Dominik Mysterio.

It has been a long time since WWE teased the cracks within The Judgement Day, especially between Finn Balor and the rest of the group. Fans have even pointed out some easter eggs from the previous edition of Monday Night Raw, where Finn Balor was seen secretly helping Liv Morgan; in a segment, when Liv Morgan invited Dominik Mysterio to her hotel room and gave him the extra keys, Finn Balor was the one who stole the keys.

At the last Monday Night Raw before Summer Slam 2024, Liv Morgan destroyed The Judgement Day locker and crossed every member's picture on the poster but left Finn Balor’s image, dropping another major easter egg ahead of Summer Slam 2024.

There’s a possibility that Finn Balor would help Liv Morgan retain her championship and could even cost Domain Priest his championship against Gunther, and this could set future rivalry between Finn Balor and Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight championship.

Will Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley compete in the custody match for Dominik Mysterio?

The saga between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley is indeed one of the best women's rivalries, and WWE won’t be concluding the rivalry between Queen of Extreme and Mami. The Summer Slam 2024 title match won't be the last match between both of these incredible women's champions.

A couple of days back, Liv Morgan had a fun conversation at the Rusic & Rose on The Big Show, where she was asked about the possibility of a custody match between Rhea Ripley and herself. Recreating the iconic match that happened years ago for Dominik’s custody between Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio, Liv turned down the idea.

Liv Morgan turned the suggestion and stated her reason behind dropping the idea, “I want to win Dominik the ol’ fashioned way. I don’t want to win him in a match. I want him to see what I bring to the table because I see so clearly what he brings to the table.”

ALSO READ: Summer Slam 2024: Date, Start Time, Match Card and Streaming Info