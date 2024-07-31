Rhea Ripley vs Liv Morgan’s WWE World Heavyweight Championship Should Headline SummerSlam 2024 To Send Fans Home Happy

WWE is all set and geared to host another massive event after the mega success of the WWE Money in the Bank 2024 premium live event. The event WWE fanatics are eagerly waiting for is the Summer Slam 2024,

The major reason behind the buzz and anticipation for Summer Slam 2024 is the WrestleMania-like match card, which features the company's biggest superstars, including Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest, Solo Sikoa, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Bayley, and many more.

One of the most exciting rivalries built for the Summer Slam 2024 card is from the women's division, the saga between WWE World Heavyweight champion Liv Morgan and former WWE World Heavyweight champion Rhea Ripley; Mami wants to claim her champion back that she technically never lost and had to drop due to injury caused from Liv Morgan’s attack.

Rhea Ripley vs Liv Morgan Summer Slam 2024 main event?

Justice will be severed on the Summer Slam 2024 night, when WWE fanatics will witness whether Liv Morgan will end her revenge tour at Summer Slam 2024, defeating Rhea Ripley clean, or Mami will recapture her lost title back and embarrass Liv Morgan once again.

Recently, on the earliest edition of the Busted Open Radio Podcast, former WWE tag team champion and Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley, one half of the iconic tag team Dudley Boys, expressed his desire to see Rhea Ripley vs Liv Morgan’s iconic match headlining SummerSlam 2024.

Bubba Ray Dudley stated, "I have no problem with the women going on last because it is for a world heavyweight championship. If Liv and Rhea went on last, I don't have a problem with that because it's the women's championship, and they're telling a great story; you want to send the people home happy."

Bayley’s high praise for Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan's storyline

The flag holder of the Blue brand’s women's division is The Rolemodel Bayley, who will also compete on the Summer Slam 2024 card. She’ll defend her WWE Championship against her former rival and WWE’s Queen of the Ring 2024, Nia Jax, who won the tournament Queen of the Ring 2024 tournament to earn the crown and championship shot at Summer Slam 2024.

A few days back, Bayley had a fun conversation on the What Do You Wanna Talk About Podcast, where she expressed that WWE needs to craft more storylines like Rhea Riley vs Bayley in the women's division. I think the stuff they’re doing with Liv, Rhea, and Dom right now is such good stuff that I wish we could do more of it in the Women’s Division, where it's not always based on a championship.

She further said, “More personal stories show the different sides of the girls. I think the more we can show the women interact with each other or with the guys and show different sides of us, the more we can show the range that we all have.”

Summer Slam 2024 will occur this weekend, Saturday, August 3, 2024, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. This year will mark the 37th edition of the Summer Slam extravaganza, widely regarded as the second biggest PLE after WrestleMania, which that company hosts yearly.

