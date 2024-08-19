Rhea Ripley Wants Twisted WWE Fans To Ask Roman Reigns To Apologize Or ' Acknowledge' Her

WWE SummerSlam at the beginning of this month saw major babyface turns in Rhea Ripley and Roman Reigns. While Dominik Mysterio stabbing Ripley's back revoked her status as a heel, Roman Reigns came back after months as a good guy to fight against the new Bloodline's injustice. Recently, Rhea called out Roman Reigns for his actions.

Mami was among the WWE Superstars to attend the Fanatics Fest this past weekend. During the press conference, where Big E and Tyler Breeze were present with her, she was asked about Dominik Mysterio and her current foe, Liv Morgan.

Calling out the twisted fans of the reigning World Women's Champion and Dominik Mysterio, the Australian Superstar asked whether the fans love or despise Dominik Mysterio. A few minutes ago when Morgan didn't pay attention to Dominik, her fans didn't care about him either. Now, due to the ongoing romance between them, the junior Mysterio is the best thing ever for Liv Morgan fans.

Taking the former Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns' name, Rhea Ripley added, "Ya’ll want me to apologize for my actions? How about you ask Roman to apologize for his actions… or should I say, acknowledge me as well?”

Before returning as a babyface at the Biggest Party of the Summer, Roman Reigns was the most hated heel in WWE. His famous heel turn in 2020 and an incredible run of four years as a bad guy elevated him to the status of a megastar.

During that phase, Reigns was malevolent and ruthless. He would do whatever it took to win matches. His Bloodline group members often interfered during his championship matches and helped him win the matches.

Following Roman Reigns' face turn, he doesn't have the old ally because his former enforcer, Solo Sikoa, turned on him, forming a new Bloodline. Now, he is all alone against the wrath of Bloodline. In the past episode of SmackDown, he was taken out by the Bloodline members.

Although Roman Reigns has shifted away from his villainous persona, Rhea Ripley wants him to apologize for his actions. Comparing herself to Reigns, Mami is clear that she wouldn't apologize for her actions.

Rhea's feud with Liv is currently one of the most interesting rivalries in WWE. While Morgan currently has Dominik, Rhea has Damian Priest's back. It will not be surprising if they clash with each other in a Mixed Tag Team in the next PLE.

