Rhea Ripley Wardrobe Malfunction: Speculation Rife Among Fans That WWE Star Had Costume Trouble at SummerSlam

Rhea Ripley suffered an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction at SummerSlam 2024, which was missed by a myriad of fans. She popped her right shoulder back into place after an attack from Liv Morgan. During that spot, her wrestling shorts were about to fall off attached by a chain, revealing the left portion of her underwear.

In the middle of the match, Liv Morgan sent Ripley crashing it on the turnbuckle. The Australian superstar looked in serious distress after the spot, and she immediately stormed out of the ring. Dominik tried talking to her, but it didn't help.

Seeing Ripley in pain, Morgan attacked her further outside the ring after attempting a Suicide Dive. However, instead of Rhea, she hit Dominik who was on the way. This was the moment Ripley's wardrobe malfunction became evident. She then proceeded to adjust her shoulder, leaving fans and Liv Morgan in disbelief.

ALSO READ: Watch: Rhea Ripley Seen Kissing Security Personnel Off Camera On WWE RAW In Unseen Footage

It was a minor wardrobe malfunction, but some eagle-eyed fans pointed it out. The mishap was probably the last thing on her mind because she was seemingly concerned about her shoulder and the ability to continue the rest of the match.

Advertisement

When Mami popped back her shoulder, the audience gave a thunderous response, making it one of best moments aside from Roman Reigns' big return in the main event of SummerSlam .

SummerSlam was an event to forget for Rhea Ripley, barring the wardrobe malfunction. It was her first return match to the squared circle after recovering from the injury that forced her to forfeit the World Women's Championship.

Mami was fighting for the belt she had never lost. Moreover, the battle was to secure Dominik Mysterio's love after he was caught having a romantic relationship with Liv Morgan.

Nothing went Mami's way at the Biggest Party of the Summer. She lost the opportunity to reclaim the belt but also got backstabbed by Dom Dom after being together for almost two years. Following the match, Dominik kissed Liv Morgan.

After stepping into the ring, anything could happen. While botches and accidents are common occurrences, wardrobe malfunction is occasionally experienced by female wrestlers. It was not the first wardrobe malfunction experience for Mami of WWE.

Advertisement

During a match with Nikki A.S.H. aka Nikki Cross back in January 2022, Rhea Ripley dealt with this problem. Similar to Liv, Nikki pushed Ripley to steel steps in the ringside. While she looked in agony after the spot, her top slid down from the shoulders.