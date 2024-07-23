Rhea Ripley Warns Liv Morgan; Shares Toned Physique Ahead of SummerSlam 2024: ‘Mami Is Mami-ing’

Former WWE women's world heavyweight champion Mami Rhea Ripley made her return to the WWE ring after a long layoff of almost three months; Mami made her return on the July 8th, 2024, edition of Monday Night Raw.

On the July 8th edition of Monday Night RAW, the team of Dominik Mysterio and WWE Women's World Heavyweight champion Liv Morgan managed to defeat the team of Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega in a mixed tag team match.

Liv Morgan once again almost kissed Dominik Mysterio, but before she could kiss Mysterio, Ripley shockingly made her return to the WWE ring and confronted Dominik Mysterio and was disappointed with Dirt Dom.

Later, on the July 15th edition of Monday Night Raw, Rhea Ripley kicked off the show, issued a warning to Liv Morgan, and challenged her to a singles match at Summer Slam 2024 to retain her championship gold.

Rhea Ripley in shape for Summer Slam 2024

A report by PWInsider suggested that Rhea Ripley and WWE are still waiting for a green single so that Mami can finally compete, which is the primary reason why Rhjea Ripley was not engaged in any physical altercation.

Ahead of Monday Night RAW, Rhea Ripley has now dropped an image on her social media accounts of herself showcasing her amazing physic and quoted her image. “Blood for Blood, issuing a warning to Liv Morgan.

Fans are now sharing their comments on Rhea Ripley’s toned smoking physique ahead of her Summer Slam 2024 clash.

A fan commented, “Wow! Some things just take ur breath away always!!! This is my brutality.’



Another fan commented, “Rhea’s body type is what I’m striving for so badly. I’m nowhere near it yet, but seriously, goal body here.”

Another fan commented, “Greatest of all time ready to show why she on top.’

Summer Slam 2024 full-match card

After the massive success of WWE Money in the Bank 2024 premium live event, WWE is all set to host another major event, the biggest summer professional wrestling celebration that WWE hosts every year, Summer Slam PLE, this year will mark the 37th edition of Summer Slam PLE.

Summer Slam 2024 will take place on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. The company is currently building the extravaganza. Some matches are being announced, and more will be announced as soon as possible. Here is the list of the matches for Summer Slam 2024, including both announced and future predictions that can be potentially added to the card.

1. Cody Rhodes (c) vs Solo Sikoa (WWE Undisputed Championship singles match) (announced)

2. Drew McIntyre vs CM Punk vs Seth Rollins (Triple Threat Match)

3. Damian Priest (c) vs Gunther (King of the Ring) (WWE World Heavyweight Championship singles match) (announced)

4. Bayley (c) vs Nia Jax (Queen of the Ring) (WWE Women's Championship singles match) (announced)

5. Logan Paul (c) vs LA Knight (WWE United States Championship singles match)

6. Rhea Ripley vs Liv Morgan (c) (WWE Women's World Heavyweight Championship match) (announced)

7. Sami Zayn (c) vs Bron Breakker (WWE Intercontinental Championship match)

