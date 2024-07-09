Rhea Ripley’s Long-Awaited Return Scheduled for WWE Raw 6/8: Reports

Former Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley has been absent from WWE TV since April 15. The Eradicator suffered a shoulder injury, leading to her being written off WWE programming.

However, a new report states her return is fast approaching. As a matter of fact, Rhea Ripley is set to make her return on tonight’s Monday Night Raw.

This is interesting given the ongoing steamy storyline between Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan. And not to mention, the conspicuous tension between Damian Priest and Finn Balor.

That said, WWE Universe may see Rhea Ripley making her return to lay the law down for a disorderly Judgment Day.

Rhea Ripley reportedly going to make her return on Raw 06/08

According to WRKD Wrestling, Rhea Ripley is expected to make her much-awaited WWE comeback tonight on Raw 6/8. The report stated: “You can expect a Rhea Ripley return on WWE Raw.”

Interestingly, the upcoming edition of Raw will also see Liv Morgan teaming up with Dominik Mysterio against Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega.

This means bad news for Dominik, as Liv Morgan was the one who put Rhea Ripley on the shelf after a backstage attack. Subsequently, Ripley was forced to relinquish her Women’s World Championship.

Liv Morgan then defeated Becky Lynch with inadvertent help from Dominik Mysterio to claim the championship. Naturally, Morgan may have to bear the brunt of a revenge-seeking Rhea Ripley.

Aside from going after the title she never lost, Ripley is certain to unleash hell on Morgan and Dominik Mysterio for the infamous kiss on Raw 5/3.

At this point, there is no telling what Rhea Ripley will do upon her return. It remains to be seen how things play out on Monday Night Raw.

WWE could recreate the SummerSlam 2005 ladder match for the custody of Dominik Mysterio

WWE has a reputation for recreating its iconic storylines. And considering that SummerSlam is the next premium live event, WWE may likely revive the infamous SummerSlam 2005 ladder match for the custody of Dominik Mysterio.

In 2005, Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero feuded in this high-stakes match for custody of Dominik Mysterio. The match took place after a series of Eddie Guerrero’s “Uncle Eddie’s Bedtime Stories” segments.

The match saw Rey Mysterio retrieve the briefcase containing the custody papers for Dominik Mysterio, defeating Eddie Guerrero.

Considering all these, speculation is rife that WWE could pit Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan against each other in the said match at SummerSlam 2024.

This match would surely elicit nostalgia in the WWE Universe. It will be interesting to see how WWE plans to execute this intense rivalry.