Ric Flair does not have Dwayne Johnson a.k.a The Rock on his Mount Rushmore and he has a good reason why

Rick Flair is an absolute legend in the world of pro wrestling. Flair is unarguably on the top when we name greats in WWE. In a recent interview with The Breakfast Club, revealed the reason why he does not consider Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in his Mount Rushmore list.

Flair was questioned, about his wrestling at Mount Rushmore. Flair said I do not consider myself on my list for obvious reasons my top four are according to what they have done for the business. He further said, “But my Mount Rushmore in terms of importance to the business is Stone Cold, Hulk Hogan, obviously, Undertaker and I think Shawn Michaels. Shawn Michaels is the greatest performer of all time in our business.”

Further, when asked why The Rock is not on his list of top four. Flair responded, “He would be, except he didn't stay long enough." Further said, "I think part of the Mount Rushmore is longevity."

Ric Flair reacts to Jade Cargill and Charlotte Flair's face-off

Ric Flair retired from WWE after his last match against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24, but he left his legacy behind him. His daughter Charlotte Flair carried Flair’s name forward and did well to his legacy while still competing.

Jade Cargill signed with WWE recently and is still unsure where she will go on which brand, On the last episode of Blue Brand. Cargill had a face-off with Charlotte Flair.

Ric was asked about the face-off by Comicbook.com, and Flair responded, "Anything she does is money. If I give you my thoughts on it, she'll get mad because she doesn't like me talking about it. But I mean, you heard the crowd. Further, Ric said, "From a fan's point of belief. I don't believe Jade has anything to do with The Queen. I am unsure if she will work on NXT for some time or not."