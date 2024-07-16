Ric Flair Opens Up On Possibility Of John Cena Breaking His World Title Record Before WWE Retirement

Announcing his plan to hang up his boots from WWE, John Cena will shortly start his retirement tour. Cena, who has sixteen world titles to his name, is tied to Ric Flair in terms of the most world championship reigns. Recently, Ric Flair shared his opinion on it, saying he wouldn't mind if the 47-year-old megastar breaks his record before retirement.

In an interview with Busted Open, the flamboyant Nature Boy was asked whether he would have an issue with the Cenation leader breaking his record. In reply, Flair said, "If they do it with John, I have no problem. I'd be the first one to hit the ring and shake his hand. They're meant to be broken."

In high praise for the wrestler-turned-movie star, Ric Flair stated that Cena is one of the greatest guys he knows on a personal level.

Ric Flair wants Charlotte Flair to break his record in a perfect world

Ric Flair's daughter, Charlotte Flair, who is currently sidelined due to an injury, isn't far from breaking the record. In her celebrated decade-long WWE career, she has won the Women's Championship fourteen times, standing just two behind her father's sixteen world title reigns.

Talking about his daughter, Ric Flair mentioned that, in a perfect world, he would want his daughter to break the incredible feat. In his opinion, if the 38-year legendary former Women's Champion crosses his record, it would be one of the biggest things ever.

Recalling his conversation regarding it with Charlotte Flair, he said that his daughter didn't like when the comparison was made between the father-daughter duo and their respective championship records.

The WWE Hall of Famer assured his daughter, saying she could reach the level of Serena Williams's fame once she breaks the record because it has been unbroken for such a long period.

John Cena's possibility of breaking Ric Flair's record

John Cena will reportedly have frequent appearances once WWE moves to Netflix next year and he officially kicks off his retirement tour. Leading to WrestleMania 41, he is unlikely to be involved in a world championship match, assuming Cody Rhodes would remain the champion.

Following WrestleMania 41, he might win the world title for a brief period, especially the World Heavyweight Championship.

It would be a perfect farewell for the legendary WWE superstar if he claimed the big gold one last time, ending their career on a high note with the most number of world title reigns.