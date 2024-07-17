Ric Flair Reveals How He Would Feel If John Cena Breaks His Championship Record: Find Out

WWE legend, two-time WWE Hall of Famer, and sixteen-time WWE Champion Ric Flair has once again reacted to the possibility of John Cena breaking his record for the most WWE Championship wins.

Currently, Ric Flair and John Cena share the record for the most title victories, each with sixteen WWE Championship wins. Recently, Ric Flair was asked about how he would feel if John Cena broke his record and set a new milestone.

Ric Flair expressed that there is no man more deserving than John Cena to break that record, showing his support and openness to the idea.

Flair has once again approved the idea of John Cena surpassing his record for the most WWE World Title victories. The "Nature Boy" even mentioned that he wants Charlotte Flair, former WWE Women's Champion and Ric's daughter, to beat his record. However, he acknowledged that John Cena is another top candidate.

Ric Flair's high praise for John Cena

Ric Flair opened up and posted a picture with John Cena on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, explaining, “There has been way too much attention brought to this. Let’s just set the record straight for the final time. My first choice would obviously be the Queen, Charlotte Flair.”

The Nature Boy further expressed his honest opinions on John Cena breaking the record: “I think the world of my friend John Cena, who is an incredible athlete and genuine person! I will be the first person to shake his hand and congratulate him if he breaks my record, as I would for anybody who would break it. When that day comes, it will be an honor! WOOOOO.”

WWE has started planning John Cena’s last run

At the Money in the Bank 2024 premium live event, former WWE Champion John Cena made a surprise appearance and shocked the WWE Universe by announcing his retirement from WWE. Interestingly, Cena revealed that he is not going to retire immediately but will do justice to his fans.

Next year, when WWE moves to Netflix, John Cena will dedicate his time to WWE and perform in his last run. Cena even expressed that Royal Rumble 2025, Elimination Chamber 2025, and WrestleMania 41 will be his last pay-per-views.

A recent report by WOR suggested that WWE had already started working on John Cena’s schedule and potential matches, even though there were already betting odds on who John Cena’s last opponent would be.

WOR reported, “There are different names who have been talked about, but we’re told nothing is for sure as far as opponents, and he’s discussing who he would like to work with. There is a tentative schedule, including major arenas and overseas dates.”

There are already multiple names that WWE fanatics and experts are hinting at for a five-star classic matchup for John Cena. Some fans suggest WWE should turn John Cena heel for the first time in his career, arguing that a heel Cena could actually do a fantastic job.

What if WWE crafts a storyline between heel John Cena and face Cody Rhodes for the championship? John Cena could actually replicate the magic The Rock managed to create with his ‘The Final Boss’ moniker during WrestleMania XL, which ended up becoming an iconic character.