Rich Paul, Adele's rumored partner dishes THIS advice to Travis Kelce on rumored relationship with Taylor Swift

Rich Paul believes he has some valuable advice that Travis Kelce might find useful, although the football star may not need it. Paul, who is currently dating Grammy-award-winning singer, Adele, suggests that Kelce is likely capable of managing his budding relationship with Taylor Swift, the music superstar.

As Paul explained during his recent appearance on Fox Sports' First Things First program, he feels confident that Kelce will handle the celebrity spotlight well, especially considering they both hail from Ohio.

"Travis Kelce is a Cleveland native, just like me," Paul stated. "He doesn't need any advice from me. We're born with this intuitive sense to navigate through fame, so he knows what he's doing."

Despite this, Paul mentioned that Kelce is more than welcome to look into his new memoir, Lucky Me, in case he ever needs some advice. The book, which was released Tuesday, Oct. 10, chronicles Paul's impressive career path, including the remarkable story of becoming LeBron James' agent.

Kelce shines as Chiefs beat Broncos

On Thursday night, Patrick Mahomes and his Kansas City Chiefs team scored a 19-8 victory over the Denver Broncos, extending their winning streak against the Broncos to 16 games. Since losing their season opener to the Detroit Lions, the Chiefs have secured five consecutive victories. Mahomes boasts a 12-0 record against the Broncos, tying with Otto Graham for the most wins by a quarterback without a single loss against one opponent all time.

Mahomes' single touchdown pass and Harrison Butker's four field goals edged out a 19-8 victory over the Broncos, who only managed 197 yards due to Russell Wilson's shaky performance. Mahomes ended the game with 306 passing yards and an interception. A significant chunk of his throwing yards went to Travis Kelce, who caught nine balls for a total of 124 yards. Kelce had Taylor Swift cheering for him from an Arrowhead Stadium suite.

For the third time on Thursday night, Swift watched Kelce and the Chiefs. Their relationship began a few weeks back when Kelce invited Swift to a Chiefs game after missing an opportunity to meet her after her Eras Tour. Swift, who attended the premiere of her concert film in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, flew in to watch the game.

