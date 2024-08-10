‘Rich Paul Got a Ring Before Embiid’ NBA Fans React As Adele Finally Confirms Engagement to Rich Paul; Announces 'I'm Getting Married' at Munich Concert

A big congratulations is in order! Adele is engaged and ready to tie the knot with her sports agent boyfriend, Rich Paul.

The news slipped out during one of Adele’s concerts in Munich, where she’s currently performing in a monthlong residency at a stadium that seats 74,000 people each night. The 16-time Grammy winner noticed a fan's sign that read, "Will you marry me?" and decided to address it.

“I can’t marry you,” she responded, showing off a ring on her left hand as the audience erupted in cheers. “’Cause I’m already getting married.”

Adele and Paul first caught the public’s eye in July 2021 when they were seen together at an NBA Finals game. A couple of months later, Adele made their relationship on Instagram official by posting a picture of the two of them.

Although they’ve mostly kept their relationship under wraps, they haven’t shied away from sharing sweet sentiments about each other over the years and have addressed rumors when they’ve surfaced. In February 2022, Adele put breakup rumors to rest by adding a note to an Instagram caption saying, “Rich sends his love.” A week later, the couple fueled engagement speculations when Adele was spotted wearing a sizable ring on her left hand at the BRIT Awards.

Soon after, during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, the Easy on Me singer was playfully evasive when asked about the engagement rumors. “As if I would ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t,” she said, but added about her jewelry, “It’s lovely though, isn’t it?”

In a December interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Adele shed some light on her relationship with Paul, sharing that they’ve “always known everything about each other since the day we got together.”

Here’s how NBA fans reacted to the engagement news:

One fan quipped, "What does this mean for LeBron’s legacy?"

Another joked, "Rich Paul is now just Paul😭"

Someone else chimed in, "Rich Paul got a ring before Embiid."

Another fan commented, "Wearing a Warren Moon jersey on the right day changed this man’s life."

"He’s securing the bag. (clapping emoji)" added another.

One fan shared, "Adele got that klutch sports pr im crying"

Besides the buzz around her engagement, Adele has also talked about the possibility of growing her family someday.

"I definitely would like a couple more kids," she shared with BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs in July 2022. "It would be wonderful. If not, I've got Angelo."

Rich, who has three children from a previous relationship, also opened up about his future parenting aspirations.

"As a young dad, growing a business, it was pretty tough," he told E! News. "But now looking as an older dad and my kids being much older, and obviously, if I were to have more kids… I'm looking forward to being a different dad, a more patient dad."

