Rich Paul Reveals LeBron James Is Calling Off Plans To Play With Son Bronny Next Season

Rich Paul, the agent representing both LeBron James of the Los Lakers Angle and upcoming NBA draft prospect Bronny James, has made it clear that the two are not necessarily a combo package for the 2024 NBA draft.

He relayed to ESPN's Jonathan Givony that LeBron has abandoned the concept of mandatory on-court partnership with his son Bronny. "It's not a given that LeBron will re-sign if the Lakers draft Bronny at number 55. If that was the plan, Bronny would be a forced pick at number 17. We don't need to exert leverage. The Lakers could draft Bronny and, in turn, LeBron might not choose to re-sign. Also, we can rule out LeBron moving to Phoenix for a minimal contract. Let's put an end to that now," asserted Paul.

About to enter the NBA after a season at USC, 19-year-old Bronny James has intrigued many teams across the league, despite an unexceptional debut season, averaging 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists with a shooting percentage of 36%.

Paul's public declaration simply confirms the suspicions of many NBA fans.

Bronny's strategic draft approach prioritizes development with selective workouts

While his exact draft positioning remains uncertain for the summer, Bronny is deliberately selective about his workout participation. So far, the young athlete has limited his availability to the Lakers and Suns. His agent, Rich Paul, confirms that this approach is intentional.

"This isn't a novelty," said Paul, in a discussion with ESPN. "The aim is to locate a team that recognizes the potential of your player and encourages his advancement. It's crucial to comprehend the backdrop and see this as a consistent strategy employed with many of my clients over the years, specifically those requiring development like Bronny. Everything I do is intentional."

Bronny's initial impact as a player may not compare to some of the top draft prospects. Once drafted, Bronny will probably tap into the G-League to nurture and enhance his skill set.

Agent clarifies Bronny James' NBA Draft focus

On May 13, Brian Windhorst from ESPN reported on Get Up that Bronny James' agent has been actively dispelling the notion, over the past few months, that if you draft, you automatically get LeBron.

In a later interview with Chris Haynes for Bleacher Report, the agent dismissed this concept further.

"LeBron expressed his desire to play with his son, which is beyond Bronny's control and shouldn't be a matter of denial. But let's be aware, I'm Bronny's as well as LeBron's representative," he clarified.

"LeBron's season is over. My primary focus is on Bronny and other members of our draft class. If the situation arises where he can play with his father, that's welcomed. But that is certainly not my priority. My concentration is more on ensuring Bronny's fit and opportunities within the team."

The approach Bronny is taking towards the draft process appears to be quite revealing.

