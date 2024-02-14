'Rich Star Athlete Getting Away With Crimes': NBA Fans Voice Their Disgust After Miles Bridges' Criminal Charges Dropped by the Court

Trigger Warning: The following article contains mentions of domestic violence

Miles Bridges, a forward playing for the Charlotte Hornets, just got some great news outside of the basketball court. NBA fans were taken aback when the criminal charges against him were dismissed by the North Carolina court.

Bridges faced accusations of misdemeanor, child abuse, domestic violence, and damage to personal property.

Bridges was charged with domestic abuse after an alleged attack on his ex-girlfriend Mychelle Johnson.

He ended up sitting out the entire NBA season of 2022-2023 as a consequence. The forward for the Hornets was also charged with two felonies, one for child abuse and another for damaging personal property.

The final two charges came after his alleged threats against his former partner and vandalism of her car while their children were inside.

Sources claim that while the kids were inside the car, Bridges hurled pool balls at it, breaking the windows and windscreen.

To everyone's surprise, the three charges against him have been dropped by the authorities.

This is because, as per a recently filed document, there is "insufficient evidence."

Following this news, supporters weighed in on the authorities' choice in Bridges' case. Here are a few comments made by fans.

Unhappy fans?

Fans are dissatisfied with the investigation's findings. Justice is still being sought by many for what Bridges is said to have done.



Sources claim that the forward's hearing is still scheduled for March 28. This relates to both permanent child support and permanent custody.

