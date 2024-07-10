As per a report by Mike Florio of NBC Sports, it seems like NFL legends Richard Seymour and Tom Brady are planning to join hands to secure a bid in order to gain a 10.4% ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders.

This development could potentially resolve previous concerns surrounding Brady's initial offer and marks a significant step in the ongoing ownership storyline.

Richard Seymour enters the Las Vegas Raiders ownership conversation

Richard Seymour, a Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive lineman who played for both the Patriots and Raiders, is reportedly close to finalising a deal to become a minority owner of the Las Vegas franchise.

This move comes as part of a long-term effort initiated by Raiders owner Mark Davis to promote diversity within the organization.

A source with knowledge of the situation revealed to Florio that "Seymour is close to finalizing a deal to become an owner and limited partner of the Raiders."

This arrangement would see Seymour and Brady, along with their respective partners, owning a combined 10.4% stake in the team.

Tom Brady-Richard Seymour Partnership

This bid for the ownership by Seymour could be seen as a big help for the issue that had risen from Brady’s initial offer.

Previously, Brady had proposed acquiring a 10% stake for $175 million, which valued the franchise at $1.75 billion, a figure widely considered to be a significant discount.

Florio noted, "The combination of Seymour and Brady is expected to resolve most of the concerns about Brady's bid."

This new partnership aims to present a more pleasing offer to the NFL's other team owners, whose approval is crucial for the deal to move forward.

The proposed Seymour-Brady ownership stake will require the approval of at least 24 NFL team owners. According to Florio, "The combined Seymour-Brady bid would ideally be presented to ownership in October."

This timeline suggests that both parties are working diligently to address any remaining concerns before the official presentation.

Tom Brady's new broadcasting role

While the inclusion of Seymour may resolve valuation issues, Brady's upcoming role as a broadcaster for Fox Sports continues to raise questions about potential conflicts of interest. Florio highlighted this concern on "NFL on NBC," stating:

"They've got guidelines in place. They wouldn't tell me what the guidelines were after the Commissioner mentioned 'guidelines.' This is odd because I don't know what he would have said if somebody followed up and said, 'What are the guidelines?'"

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has mentioned the creation of guidelines to address these concerns, but the specifics remain undisclosed.

Richard Seymour's growing influence on Raiders' operations

Seymour's involvement with the Raiders extends beyond this ownership bid. He was recently part of the committee that interviewed candidates for the team's head coach and general manager positions.

This participation now makes more sense in light of his impending ownership role.

The former defensive star's transition from player to potential owner reflects a continued commitment to the Raiders organization.

Seymour played for the Raiders from 2009 to 2012, making two Pro Bowls during his tenure with the team.

As the October presentation approaches, all eyes will be on the NFL owners' response to this high-profile ownership bid.