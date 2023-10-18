Ricky Ponting explains why Rohit Sharma is better suited than Virat Kohli for India captaincy in CWC 2023

Rohit Sharma took the captaincy from Virat Kohli back in 2021 for all white-ball formats. Ever since Rohit became captain, there's always been a comparison of him with Virat Kohli. But if we compare Virat's captaincy with that of Rohit, it's clear that the latter is a better captain and things have been better for India ever since he took the crown.

The cricket legend Ricky Ponting feels the same about Rohit Sharma. In a recent interview with ICC, Ricky Ponting explained why he believes Rohit Sharma is a better captain than Virat Kohli for World Cup 2023. Keep reading to know what the cricket legend said about the current top batsmen, in terms of captaincy. Here we go!

Ricky Ponting on why Rohit Sharma serves as a better captain than Virat Kohli for CWC 2023

During an interview with ICC recently, cricket legend Ricky Ponting talked about Rohit Sharma's excellent captaincy. India has got the best start in the World Cup 2023, with all three matches the team won by huge margins. Not just these wins but the ODI series against Australia before World Cup 2023, and Asia Cup 2023 was also won by India under Rohit's captaincy.

Talking about Rohit Sharma with ICC, Ricky Ponting praised the opening batsmen's capabilities. The Australian legend said, "He's very laid back, Rohit. Very laid back with everything he does. You can even see that by the way that he plays." Going forward Ricky Ponting explained how he believes Rohit Sharma is a better fit than Virat Kohli for India's captaincy.

In the context of Virat Kohli, Ricky Ponting stated, "Someone like Virat, who is a bit more heart-on-the-sleeve, and probably listens to the fans and plays up with the fans a little bit more, someone with his personality would probably find it a bit harder." The Australian legend is not wrong here, especially when we compare stats, Rohit's performance in captaincy is better.

Going forward, Ricky Ponting also explained how he thinks that Rohit Sharma has proved himself as a better fit for the Indian team’s captain. Praising Rohit Sharma's captaincy, the retired Australian cricketer said "But I think Rohit will be fine with it. He's a terrific bloke and has been a great player for a long time, and he's done a great job as leader of India."

When it comes to international white-ball format cricket, we cannot ignore but appreciate what Rohit Sharma brought to the table. Especially how well he used the talent of Indian players, whether it be Shubhman Gill or Shreya Iyer or Mohd. Siraj, it's just outstanding. Do you think the same?