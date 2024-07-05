Ricochet All Set To Join AEW After Quitting WWE: Report

WWE’s recently released superstar Ricochet is highly rumored to join Tony Khan’s AEW. However, neither Ricochet nor anyone from Tony Khan has addressed this news. But there are strong speculations of the 32-year-old wrestler joining WWE’s rival promotion.

According to a new update by Fighful Select, Ricochet’s agent was seen at AEW this week, and he has been leading subsequent talks between both sides. If this deal gets struck, then the high-flying superstar could make his debut at AEW’s All In pay-per-view which is slated to take place in August 2024.

The former Intercontinental Champion had made his WWE debut in 2018, and went on to win the IC Championship and also the United States Championship. However, despite being a top in-ring performer, he wasn’t elevated to the main event of pay-per-views and given a shot at the WWE Championship.

Why Ricochet might join Tony Khan’s AEW?

One strong reason why the NXT superstar might join hands with AEW is because of the presence of his former Ring of Honor partner, Will Ospreay. The two had a great run at New Japan Pro Wrestling from 2013-2017.

Ospreay is currently with AEW, and Tony Khan would definitely want Ricochet under his promotion’s umbrella too, as both of these superstars are capable of putting in great matches.

That said, there are also faint chances of Ricochet making his WWE return, if not this year, maybe next year or so. The former Speed Champion was beaten up by Bron Breakker in his last WWE appearance. Who knows, the company might once again rope in Ricochet, and the former NXT Champion returns to take revenge against Breakker.

Advertisement

Also Read: Ricochet Moved To WWE Alumni Roster, Expected To Leave After Contract Expiry: Report

WWE Hall of Famer speaks on how the company handled Ricochet

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently also commented on WWE not handling Ricochet well. He said that the 32-year-old superstar is a great wrestler, and thorough professional who doesn’t like confrontations.

While speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, Henry said, ““He’s very professional, and he also don’t like confrontation and making waves. The squeaky wheel, he is not the squeaky wheel, and if there was ever a case for him to be one, I could point out about three times that he should have said, ‘No, I’m not f**king losing to him. If he can beat me up, then, yeah, but no. I’ve been doing business and you’re all going to kill me off.”

The former WWE Champion also stated that Ricochet losing against Logan Paul at SummerSlam wasn’t a decent booking, and losses like these also affected his ratings in the company.

Advertisement