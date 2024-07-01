Ricochet Moved To WWE Alumni Roster, Expected To Leave After Contract Expiry: Report

WWE superstar Ricochet’s tale with WWE is seemingly coming to an end now. The 32-year-old superstar has reportedly been moved to the company’s Alumni page, which now confirms his exit from the company.

According to a report by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, the company insiders have said that Ricochet is still under a contract, but is set to depart when it expires. Recently, reports have also revealed that Ricochet had informed WWE of his desire to exit the company when his contract expires.

Ricochet written off TV after segment with Bron Breakker

Ricochet was written off TV on the June 10 edition of Monday Night RAW, when NXT superstar Bron Breakker brutally decimated him. He was power slammed on a car’s windshield by Breakker in a backstage segment.

Before this segment aired on TV, a news report came few days back that Ricochet has requested the company to release him. In his final segment on RAW, Ricochet didn’t have a match, but his friend Ilja Dragunov did.

After Breakker had defeated Dragunov he wanted to have more revenge against him, and so he continued his assault, but was intercepted by Ricochet. As Ricochet carried Ilja to the WWE backstage, Breaker chased him there, and unleashed his wrath upon him. From throwing him against the truck to slamming him against the car’s windshield, Breaker didn’t spare the former WWE Speed Champion.

Is Ricochet moving to AEW?

The first thing that comes to mind, right after a WWE superstar parts ways with the company is, whether the wrestler is moving to WWE’s rival company, AEW. With a lucrative package, and an easy schedule, AEW is becoming a good alternative to WWE superstars.

In case of Ricochet, the possibility of him moving to Tony Khan’s promotion gets stronger, as his NJPW counterpart, Will Ospreay is already there. Recently, a report came which said that a dream match between Will Ospreay and Ricochet is being planned at AEW’s All In pay-per-view in August 2024, which is an event equivalent to WWE’s WrestleMania.

All eyes are now on Ricochet becoming a free agent and then making his debut at AEW. And if this happens, then this would certainly be a big draw for Tont Khan, as they rope in a top WWE athlete under their wings.

