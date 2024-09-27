Ricochet Recalls Plans To Quit WWE in 2022 And Reveals Who Stopped Him

AEW superstar Ricochet had plans to quit WWE way back in 2022, but he was stopped by a WWE executive. And who was it? None other than the former Head of Talent Relations, John Laurinaitis.

During a recent appearance on Talk is Jericho, Ricochet revealed that he had discussed his departure from the company with Laurinaitis in 2022. However, he was in a way "thrown some bait" by the WWE executive. Laurinaitis didn’t outright stop Ricochet but instead told him that WWE had plans to make him the Intercontinental Champion.

“In 2022, I went to Laurinaitis and said, 'I think I want to quit.' He responded, 'We're thinking about putting you in an Intercontinental Championship match. How do you feel about that? Is that something you're still interested in?’” Wrestling Inc. quoted Ricochet.

Ricochet explained that it was the perfect time for him to consider leaving WWE because, like many other superstars, he was frustrated with his booking. Initially, he wasn’t interested in becoming the Intercontinental Champion, but before he could give a clear answer, he was already booked to face the champion. Ricochet eventually won the Intercontinental Championship, though his reign ended when Gunther defeated him. Gunther would go on to hold the title for 666 days.

Despite his success, Ricochet was never booked for the WWE Championship or involved in any high-profile title matches, which may have contributed to his desire to leave. "When contract season comes around, if I don’t feel valued… then I know it’s okay to just walk," Ricochet said. In May 2024, when his contract was due to expire, he conveyed his intention to leave the company, leading to his release.

Advertisement

On August 25, 2024, he made his debut for Tony Khan’s AEW at their biggest PLE event of the year, All In. Ricochet had spent nearly six years with WWE, during which time he became the United States Champion, Intercontinental Champion, NXT North American Champion, and even Speed Champion. Unfortunately, he was never seen as a main-event superstar, despite his top-tier wrestling skills.