Ricochet Recalls WWE Moment When Vince McMahon Resented Him for Doing Something Which John Cena Couldn’t

Former WWE superstar, Ricochet was one of the gifted and most spectacular wrestlers to have graced the squared circle. Having made his debut in 2018, Ricochet has been a one-time WWE NXT Champion, Intercontinental Champion, and United States Champion.

However, the flying superstar was never booked in a WWE Championship match, and despite executing those jaw-dropping moves, Ricochet was always kept as a mid-card wrestler. At numerous times in WWE, Ricochet has displayed skills that were impossible for any other superstar.

On top of that, Ricochet has revealed that he was never given a pat on his back for those moves but rather asked to keep it low. During his recent experience on Talk With Jericho, Ricochet revealed that Vince McMahon once expressed his astonishment over a move that he executed, and said that even John Cena couldn’t do that.

He said that it happened when he was once wrestling RETRIBUTION, which was a heel group comprising, Mustafa Ali, T-Bar, Mace, Slapjack, Reckoning, and Retaliation. He said that even though he lost the match, a move that he executed caught the eye of Vince McMahon.

“I just remember coming to the back, everyone’s like, ‘Oh, it’s great’ and then, I remember Vince (McMahon) being like, ‘Yeah, that was too spectacular.’ He goes, ‘John Cena couldn’t even do that.’ In my head I’m thinking, well no. No, he can’t do that. He literally can’t do that. I understand. I agree with you,” Inside the quote quoted Ricochet.

He said that McMahon’s strange comment, left him confused, and he even thought of talking to Vince about it in detail, but he didn’t do so because he thought he might have ended up arguing with his boss which he didn’t want to. “So I just say, ‘Okay…’ What am I gonna start an argument with Vince? No,” he said.

Ricochet had requested for release from WWE after his contract expiry in July 2024. After leaving WWE, Ricochet made his debut at Tony Khan’s promotion, AEW at the company’s biggest pay-per-view, All In on August 25, 2024.

