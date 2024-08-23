Ricochet Reportedly Signs Multi-Year Deal With Tony Khan's AEW After Being ‘Under Appreciated’ In WWE

Released WWE superstar, Ricochet has signed a multi-year deal with Tony Khan’s AEW, Fightful Select reported. The Flying Beast is now expected to make his debut at AEW’s marquee event, All In, which is on August 25, 2024, at Wembley Stadium in London.

Ricochet had requested his release from WWE, and he was subsequently released with his contract expiring on June 30, 2024. The 32-year-old superstar was rumored to have been in talks with AEW, as his agent was reported to have been seen at AEW backstage, few weeks back.

His last WWE appearance came on June 10, on Monday Night RAW, when he was attacked by Bron Breakker. Ricochet was written off TV from this episode, and he wasn’t seen further in any WWE show. After his contract expired, he was subsequently removed from WWE’s roster page.

The former United States Champion had signed with WWE in 2018, and in the last six years won numerous accolades, including the Intercontinental Championship, the NXT North American Championship, the 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Winner, and the inaugural WWE Speed Championship.

Ricochet’s fans have wholeheartedly accepted this news. One fan wrote, “Let’s Go!!!!!! About to get some amazing matches!” A second wrote, “holy shit looks like im watching aew where the best wrestles.” A third said, “Happy for him. I know he’s going to do incredible things there..” A fourth said, “time for me to start watching AEW.”

However, a section of fans also were a bit disappointed, as they wanted this to remain a secret. One user wrote, “Wish they kept this a surprise.” Another wrote, “That's great but shouldn't have been better to just surprisingly show up at the Casino Gauntlet.” A third said,” Worse kept secret.”

Be that as it may, Ricochet is finally making his AEW debut, which was rumored for weeks. Moreover, the fans are excited to see him pair up with his NJPW partner, Will Ospreay, who is already there in AEW.

And why did he leave WWE? Even though he was on top of his game, Ricochet had to suffer from some poor booking, which was also disappointing for his fans. WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry also remarked that the former United States Champion had some poor booking, because of which his star power in WWE came down.

Ricochet lost several matches on a trot including a match against Logan Paul at SummerSlam which hit his star power. So, him requesting a release from WWE, and then signing with AEW, does make sense for him. The rest we will see in the next few months.

