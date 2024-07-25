Rikishi Assesses His Nephew Jacob Fatu’s WWE Performance Since Debut; Highlights Unique Ability

Jacob Fatu’s WWE debut might go down as one of the best in recent times. Even though two other wrestlers had made their WWE debuts in the last two months in Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline, Fatu’s smashing entry to the WWE on SmackDown was the most thrilling.

His debut could be summed up as “he came, he saw and he conquered.” The former MLW Champion slammed Cody, Kevin Owens, and Randy Orton. His performance has been rated top-notch by many WWE veterans in the recent past. Now, WWE Hall of Famer and his real-life uncle, Rikishi has assessed his performance.

What did Rikishi say about Jacob Fatu?

While speaking on his podcast, “Off the Top” Rikishi applauded Fatu for looking comfortable on the national TV, stating that his nephew will continue to be more popular with WWE fans as time passes.

Rikishi said that Fatu hasn’t fumbled on any moves so far in WWE and in case he messes up he could definitely make up for it. "He hasn't fumbled the ball on any moves, but Jacob is smooth enough that if he did mess up a move on live TV or a taping, he's a man with many attitudes so he can definitely get away with it,” he said.

He said that it’s good that WWE is also pushing Fatu in the in-house shows, as that would allow him to perfect his craft. Rikishi further said that his nephew should be pitched against the top stars of the company like Cody Rhodes, and Randy Orton but said that he won’t be able to do that if they continue to push him against mid-carders in the company.

Rikishi in his podcast, had also called out WWE creatives for booking Jey Uso in a romantic storyline with Rhea Ripley. He went on to criticize the creatives saying that they were trying to break his son’s marriage or what.

Before this, Rikishi had also expressed his displeasure over Jey Uso not winning the Money In The Bank 2024 ladder match.

What is Jacob Fatu’s next challenge in WWE?

Although Fatu isn’t booked for a big match at SummerSlam next month, he is expected to play a big role in Solo Sikoa’s title match against Cody Rhodes. The Bloodline members will be on Sikoa’s side, as he fights with Cody for the Undisputed title.

At the same event, Roman Reigns is also expected to return to WWE, even though it hasn’t been confirmed yet. All eyes are on the big summer event on August 3, 2024, as Cody goes one-on-one with Solo Sikoa.

