Rikishi Gives Possible Outcome of Son Jey Uso’s Intercontinental Match Against Bron Breakker: ‘I See the Tables Turning’

WWE legend Rikishi minces no words when speaking on his son’s booking in WWE. He has specifically been quite critical of WWE over his son, Jey Uso’s booking. Rikishi has repeatedly said that the company hasn’t given Jey his due till now, even though he has turned out to be one of the biggest superstars of WWE in 2024.

As Jey Uso is now slated to face Intercontinental Champion against Bron Breakker on RAW next Monday, Rikishi has given one take on how the match could be.

While speaking during a recent episode of Off The Top podcast, Rikishi implored the WWE to do the right thing in this match. “Let’s get a round of applause on that one. I hope they do the right thing, I guess. When I voice my opinion, damn, boy, my forehead starts sweating. I can feel all the heat coming my way,” TJR Wrestling quoted Rikishi.

The WWE Hall of Famer said he speaks like a father, and anyone in his place would have done the same. “The way I see the tables turning, I see it turning for the Yeet Man, and then we’ll see from there. Or it might be an outside interference, or I don’t know, it could be another Bloodline member,” he said.

Rikishi tried to say that if there isn’t a clean finish to this match, it can either be because of an outside member or because of interference from a member of Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline, like Tama Tonga or Jacob Fatu.

Rikishi might have reasonable expectations of his son winning the IC title on RAW next week, but it doesn’t look like the Breakker will drop the belt anytime soon. What’s also clear is that the match won’t have a clean finish, with Breakker decimating Jey Uso.

So, it’s either going to be some outside interference or some outside interference, and if it’s not Bloodline, then some member of Judgement Day could spoil the party for Jey Uso. The reason is that Jey Uso tried to help Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley this past week on RAW when Bron Breakker came out suddenly and speared him. Let’s wait and watch what happens next week.