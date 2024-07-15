Rikishi Gives Strong Statement on Son Jey Uso Not Winning WWE Money in the Bank 2024 Contract

WWE legend Rikishi is not happy with his son Jey Uso not winning the Money In The Bank 2024 contract. The 58-year-old Hall of Famer has said that Jey not getting the contract despite being one of the highly popular superstars in the current roster, did hit the nerve with him.

Jey Uso recently competed in the MITB ladder contest on July 7, and before the match he was highly expected to win it. However, it was Drew McIntyre who won the contest, and cashed it on the same night against Damian Priest in an unsuccessful attempt. So, the story of Money In The Bank 2024 started and ended on the same night. This didn’t go down well with Rikishi who has expressed his displeasure to it.

What did Rikishi say about Jey Uso not winning the MITB contract?

While speaking to Fightful Select in a podcast, Rikishi stated that Jey losing the contest did hit a nerve with him. "That kind of hits a nerve with me,” Rikishi said.

He further goes, “I’m not asking or saying to give this kid a free pass because who he is and where he comes from. But I mean, again, I’m gonna go back to the numbers. The numbers don’t lie with Yeet. The merchandise that the Yeet Man has done so much for the company. The Yeet Man, he doesn’t have a bad track record,” Fightful Select quoted Rikishi.

Almost every WWE fan would attest to what Rikishi is saying because, after Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso is the second most emerging popular star in WWE right now. It won’t be wrong to say that The Yeet Man has even surpassed the popularity of Seth Rollins, and CM Punk now.

Rikishi thereby is miffed with the WWE creative team because Jey winning the contest would have uplifted his prospects of getting his chance at the WWE title. Even the WWE Universe would have gladly accepted Jey Uso winning the MITB contract.

Rikishi mentioned that Jey Uso is not a liability but an asset. “The Yeet Man is not a liability. The Yeet Man shows up to work and does what he does,” Rikishi said.

What’s next for Jey Uso?

A possible reason why Jey Uso wasn’t booked for MITB 2024 might be because of his impending storyline against The Bloodline. It is expected that Roman Reigns is scheduled to return around SummerSlam 2024, and might wage a war against Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline 2.0.

Reports also said that there might be OG Bloodline which would include Roman Reigns, Jimmy and Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn take on Bloodline 2.0 which has Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu.

So, this might be a potential reason why Jey wasn’t booked for the win. Rest, we will know in the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown.