Rikishi Reveals WWE Superstar Who Isn’t Being Managed Well by the Company; Find Out Who It Is

WWE legend Rikshi doesn’t mince words when he speaks about WWE or the particular management of a superstar. He has recently invited some controversy for himself when he criticized the WWE creatives for not pushing his son, Jey Uso for the title match.

Now, Rikishi has spoken about an emerging superstar, on SmackDown, saying that the wrestler isn’t being managed well by the company, and is instead being pushed too early. The wrestler we are talking about here is Jacob Fatu.

While speaking about Jacob Fatu, Rikishi while talking on his Off the Top podcast, said that he doesn’t want to see Jacob tear up Rhodes initially, and instead, WWE should have more enhancement matches first and have him built up as a future opponent of Rhodes.

“I think Jacob is being pushed too fast. When you go to Cody, where do you go from there? Cody is the guy right now. I’ve said this before, let Jacob rampage through the whole roster. Give him a couple of those enhancement matches to build. He doesn’t need but three minutes,” WrestlingInc quoted Rikishi.

He continued, “Again, we’ve seen Jacob however long he’s been on, a couple of months or whatever, but is there anything different? You can only do so much on a run-in. This is what I’m saying. You really want to go with a guy? Show his talent, let him have not a match-match, but a squash match just so he can show his potential of what else this kid can do.”

Advertisement

Jacob Fatu is one of the highly-rated superstars on the current WWE roster. The 32-year-old Samoan wrestler made his highly-anticipated debut on SmackDown on June 21, 2024. Fatu on his first appearance only, unleashed his wrath on Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens.

He specifically targeted Cody Rhodes on his debut appearance, as he put the current WWE Champion through the announce table. So, far there hasn’t been any segment where Rhodes has decimated Jacob Fatu in any outing.

However, this might happen, on WWE’s upcoming PLE, Bad Blood on October 5, where Cody Rhodes will team up with Roman Reigns to take on Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. Let’s see who wins this one.

