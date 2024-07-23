Rikishi Strongly Disapproves of Jey Uso and Rhea Ripley’s Romance Angle on Monday Night Raw

On the July 22nd edition of Monday Night RAW, the Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan saga yet again took a significant turn when Rhea Ripley forcefully pushed Dominik Mysterio and the ring and called out Liv Morgan to put an end to all misconceptions around Liv Morgan and Domink Mysterio’s relationship, that they are probably dating behind Rhea Ripley's back.

Liv Morgan appeared in the crowd to exchange words of fire with Mami and to hear the three magical words from her ‘Daddy Dom’; Dominik Mysterio asked Liv Morgan if she really wanted to listen to those three magical words.

The water was above Dominik Mysterio’s head, and he snapped The Queen of Extreme and said, “ I Hate You.”

A popular wrestling X ( formerly Twitter), The Wrestling Blog, translated what Dominik Mysterio actually said to Liv Morgan that broke her heart in Spanish: " You don’t understand what I’m telling you, bit*h. I don’t understand what you're thinking in your head. Are you stupid or what? I hate you with all my life.”

The saga between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan involving Dominik Mysterio is going to be a multiple-match feud; WWE has already planted the seeds for the future in case Dirty Dom chooses to ditch Rhea Ripley for Liv Morgan at Summer Slam 2024.

WWE has shown small segments of Jey Uso and Rhea Ripley flirting with each other indirectly. Rhea Ripley even revealed that Jey Uso has her personal mobile number.

Rikishi upset with Rhea Ripley and Jey Uso’s romance storyline

Recently, while breaking down the July 22nd edition of Monday Night Raw, WWE Legend and father of Jey Uso, Rikishi, expressed his views on Jey Uso and Rhea Ripley’s romance teases WWE has been dropping.

Rikishi expressed he is no fan of Jey Uso pairing up with Rhea Ripley; Rikishi opened up on the reason why he does not like Jey Uso pairing with Mami on his podcast show Rikishi Fatu on the top, “I have hair on the back of my neck (standing up) every time I watch him. SummerSlam, where is he? 'I don't know, let's write him in; he likes Mami.' That's the best the writer's got? 'Let's write him into a relationship with Mami' What y'all trying to do, break his marriage up?”

He further expressed, “You can't put him into a good storyline, so what you gonna do now? God forbid you guys try to tell them to tongue-kiss each other on WWE Raw. S**t that better not happen."

Bayley wants more storylines like Rhea and Liv Morgan

WWE women's champion Bayley is engaged in a rivalry with WWE Queen of the Ring 2024 Nia Jax on Friday Night SmackDown, where Nia Jax passed a hilarious comment on Bayley’s b*tt, labeling her as ‘BBL Bayley’ creating a massive buzz on the internet, Has Bayley has really done BBL surgery to enhance her appearance as WWE diva.

Women's wrestling is currently in its prime. A couple of days back, Bayley appeared on the What You Wanna Talk About podcast of WWE, where she expressed that WWE should craft more storylines like the current SGA between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley involving Dominik Mysterio, which is more focused on storylines than just titles and the final prize.

Bayley said, “More personal stories show the different sides of the girls. I think the more we can show the women interact with each other or with the guys and show different sides of us, the more we can show the range that we all have.”

Bayley will defend her WWE women's championship against Nia Jax at Summer Slam 2024, which will take place on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

