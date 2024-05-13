Ring of Fire: How to Watch Tyson Fury Vs Oleksandr Usyk; Start Time, Fight Card, and Live Streaming Details
Discover streaming options, key timings, and full fight details for the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk bout. Tune in on May 18 for epic action!
Remember Lennox Lewis and Evander Holyfield? Their epic heavyweight title fights back in the late 90s. Well, boxing fans, history is about to repeat itself! This Saturday, we've got another heavyweight showdown for the ages. Tyson 'The Gypsy King' Fury takes on Oleksandr 'The Cat' Usyk in a fight dubbed Ring of Fire.
The winner will be crowned the undisputed heavyweight champion, the first since Lewis in 1999. Can you believe it's been that long? So, how big is this fight? And where can you catch all the action?
When is Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk?
Mark your calendars for May 18, 2024! The historic clash between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will take place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Planning your viewing schedule? The preliminary card kicks off early.
United States
- Eastern Time (ET):
- Prelims start at 9:45 AM ET
- Main card begins at 12 PM ET
- Main event expected around 6 PM ET
- Pacific Time (PT):
- Prelims start at 6:45 AM PT
- Main card begins at 9 AM PT
- Main event expected around 3 PM PT
Canada
- Eastern Time (ET):
- Prelims start at 9:45 AM ET
- Main card begins at 12 PM ET
- Main event expected around 6 PM ET
- Pacific Time (PT):
- Prelims start at 6:45 AM PT
- Main card begins at 9 AM PT
- Main event expected around 3 PM PT
United Kingdom
- Greenwich Mean Time (GMT):
- Prelims start at 2:45 PM GMT
- Main card begins at 5 PM GMT
- Main event expected around 11 PM GMT
The Ring of Fire Fight Card
|
Fight
|
Weight Class
|
Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk
|
Heavyweight
|
Jai Opetaia vs. Mairis Briedis
|
Cruiserweight
|
Joe Cordina vs. Anthony Cacace
|
Super Featherweight
|
Agit Kabayel vs. Frank Sanchez
|
Heavyweight
|
Sergey Kovalev vs. Robin Sirwan Safar
|
Cruiserweight
|
Mark Chamberlain vs. Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab
|
Lightweight
|
Isaac Lowe vs. Hasibullah Ahmadi
|
Featherweight
|
Moses Itauma vs. Ilja Mezencev
|
Heavyweight
|
Daniel Lapin vs. Octavio Pudivitr
|
Light Heavyweight
|
David Nyika vs. Michael Seitz
|
Cruiserweight
Where To Stream the Fight?
Wondering where to catch all the action live for the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk showdown? You have several options to stream this historic event, ensuring you don't miss a moment of the heavyweight title fight.
For viewers in the United States, the fight will be available as a pay-per-view (PPV) event on DAZN. You can stream the fight directly through the DAZN app available on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and gaming consoles. The PPV cost for viewers in the U.S. is set at $69.99.
In the United Kingdom, fans can watch the fight on TNT Sports Box Office and Sky Sports PPV. Make sure to purchase the event ahead of time to avoid any last-minute hassles. The PPV prices will vary, so check the respective services for the most current pricing details.
Canadian fans can also stream the fight via DAZN, with the same PPV price of $69.99 as in the U.S.
Each of these platforms offers a reliable streaming service, so choose the one that best fits your needs and get ready for a thrilling evening of boxing.
Don't forget to check the specific start times for the prelims and the main card to plan your viewing schedule accordingly!
How do you think this historic battle will unfold? Let us know your thoughts.
