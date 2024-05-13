Ring of Fire: How to Watch Tyson Fury Vs Oleksandr Usyk; Start Time, Fight Card, and Live Streaming Details

Remember Lennox Lewis and Evander Holyfield? Their epic heavyweight title fights back in the late 90s. Well, boxing fans, history is about to repeat itself! This Saturday, we've got another heavyweight showdown for the ages. Tyson 'The Gypsy King' Fury takes on Oleksandr 'The Cat' Usyk in a fight dubbed Ring of Fire.

The winner will be crowned the undisputed heavyweight champion, the first since Lewis in 1999. Can you believe it's been that long? So, how big is this fight? And where can you catch all the action?

When is Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk?

Mark your calendars for May 18, 2024! The historic clash between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will take place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Planning your viewing schedule? The preliminary card kicks off early.

United States

Eastern Time (ET) : Prelims start at 9:45 AM ET Main card begins at 12 PM ET Main event expected around 6 PM ET

:

Pacific Time (PT) : Prelims start at 6:45 AM PT Main card begins at 9 AM PT Main event expected around 3 PM PT

:

Canada

Eastern Time (ET) : Prelims start at 9:45 AM ET Main card begins at 12 PM ET Main event expected around 6 PM ET

:

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Pacific Time (PT) : Prelims start at 6:45 AM PT Main card begins at 9 AM PT Main event expected around 3 PM PT

:

United Kingdom

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) : Prelims start at 2:45 PM GMT Main card begins at 5 PM GMT Main event expected around 11 PM GMT

:

The Ring of Fire Fight Card

Fight Weight Class Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk Heavyweight Jai Opetaia vs. Mairis Briedis Cruiserweight Joe Cordina vs. Anthony Cacace Super Featherweight Agit Kabayel vs. Frank Sanchez Heavyweight Sergey Kovalev vs. Robin Sirwan Safar Cruiserweight Mark Chamberlain vs. Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab Advertisement Lightweight Isaac Lowe vs. Hasibullah Ahmadi Featherweight Moses Itauma vs. Ilja Mezencev Heavyweight Daniel Lapin vs. Octavio Pudivitr Light Heavyweight David Nyika vs. Michael Seitz Cruiserweight

Fight

Weight Class

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk

Heavyweight

Jai Opetaia vs. Mairis Briedis

Cruiserweight

Joe Cordina vs. Anthony Cacace

Super Featherweight

Agit Kabayel vs. Frank Sanchez

Heavyweight

Sergey Kovalev vs. Robin Sirwan Safar

Cruiserweight

Mark Chamberlain vs. Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab

Lightweight

Isaac Lowe vs. Hasibullah Ahmadi

Featherweight

Moses Itauma vs. Ilja Mezencev

Heavyweight

Daniel Lapin vs. Octavio Pudivitr

Light Heavyweight

David Nyika vs. Michael Seitz

Cruiserweight

Where To Stream the Fight?

Wondering where to catch all the action live for the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk showdown? You have several options to stream this historic event, ensuring you don't miss a moment of the heavyweight title fight.

For viewers in the United States, the fight will be available as a pay-per-view (PPV) event on DAZN. You can stream the fight directly through the DAZN app available on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and gaming consoles. The PPV cost for viewers in the U.S. is set at $69.99.

Advertisement

In the United Kingdom, fans can watch the fight on TNT Sports Box Office and Sky Sports PPV. Make sure to purchase the event ahead of time to avoid any last-minute hassles. The PPV prices will vary, so check the respective services for the most current pricing details.

Canadian fans can also stream the fight via DAZN, with the same PPV price of $69.99 as in the U.S.

Advertisement

Each of these platforms offers a reliable streaming service, so choose the one that best fits your needs and get ready for a thrilling evening of boxing.

Don't forget to check the specific start times for the prelims and the main card to plan your viewing schedule accordingly!

How do you think this historic battle will unfold? Let us know your thoughts.