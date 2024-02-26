'RIP Bazball': Twitter Reacts As India Hand England's Bazball Their First Series Loss With 5 Wicket Win In 4th Test

Chasing a 192-run goal, India reached 40/0 in eight overs at stumps on day three and won in the second session of day four, with Dhruv Jurel scoring the winning runs. Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel's solid partnership helped India defeat England by five wickets in the fourth Test of the five-match series, held on Monday in Ranchi.

India had a fantastic start, with Rohit Sharma reaching 55 and Yashasvi Jaiswal getting 37. However, India began to lose wickets in short succession, but Gill (52*) and Jurel (39*) cobbled together an undefeated stand and carried their team to victory. Shubman Gill and wicket-keeper batsman Dhruv Jurel shared an undefeated 72-run partnership that helped the home team win the series.

England put out Rohit Sharma and Rajat Patidar in short succession, storming back into the game suddenly. But, Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja lasted the rest of the session, although the latter lost to Shoaib Bashir shortly after lunch. Sarfaraz Khan then dropped off the very next ball, bringing India's first-innings star Dhruv Jurel into the middle alongside Gill. The two settled things down for India, not just playing out the rest of the first hour but also routinely scoring runs.

Team India wins records a massive victory over England, this is how the cricket world is reacting

With a massive win over England, India has now won the series winning the hearts. The youngsters again proved their worth with an excellent game. Many fans and cricketers had reacted to Team India’s series win over India. So, let’s check out the best reactions by cricketers out there.

With the Indian team's victory over England, many cricketers reacted. One of them is Manoj Tiwary. In a post wrote by Tiwary on X, he appreciated Rohit Sharma’s captaincy and has high hopes for the youngsters like Shubhman Gill and Dhruv Jurel. He wrote, “A fantastic series win for India! 🇮🇳 Excellent performance by all the juniors and seniors. Captain @ImRo45 led the team incredibly well again. @ShubmanGill played a gem of an innings and Dhruv Jurel is a player to watch out for the future! A phenomenal test match! “

Then, former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa shared his views. He is happy with how the Indian team performed and he shows utmost belief in the youngsters who are making our country to make India proud. He wrote, “Phew, what a match! Incredible composure from @dhruvjurel21and @ShubmanGill. Fantastic win to seal the series! Safe to say that this young bunch is making Indian cricket so solid.”

Retired Indian All-Rounder Wasim Jaffer is proud of the young blood who brought victory “under pressure”, keeping their heads high. He wrote, “A series win for the ages. Well played Team India. So good to see the youngsters thrive under pressure.”

Now, let’s check out how the fans reacted

India will meet England at Dharamsala for the 5th test

With this victory in 4th test, India has taken a commanding 3-1 lead over England in the five-match series. This is England's first Test series defeat in the Bazball era. Off-spinner Shoaib Bashir took 3-79 in addition to his five wickets in the first innings, but England was unable to stay in the series. The fifth and final test will be played in Dharamsala beginning March 7.

Referred to be the last frontier in Bazball, India proved to be a tough Test for the England coach Brendon McCullum's team, who faced harsh criticism for their batting strategy throughout this series. India won the 17th consecutive Test series, defending their home Test record. The squad set a new world record for the most straight series wins at home in the game's red-ball version.

India's last Test series loss came against England in 2012 when Alastair Cook captained the English team. Since their 2-1 setback in that series, India has won every home game. Since losing to England in 2012, India has not drawn a single Test series.

