Rob Gronkowski Chose Travis Kelce Over Him Just for THIS Reason As the Best TE of the NFL

There's a fierce argument in the NFL about who is the best tight end of all time. The issue ultimately boils down to two of the NFL's most prominent tight ends: former Patriot Rob Gronkowski and Kansas City standout Travis Kelce.

However, Rob decided to put an end to the argument and picked Travis Kelce as the best tight end. Rob recently mentioned that Travis Kelce has an advantage over him, as the former Patriots tight end had only positive things to say about his Chiefs adversary.

During his recent visit to Fanatics Fest, where he met with former Patriots colleague and 'brother' Tom Brady, he was approached by YouTuber Funny Marco and posed an interesting question that he certainly did not expect. "Do you put Kelce over you?" Marco inquired.



"For longevity, definitely. [Kelce] is still active. I am not. "I'm on the bench," Gronkowski explained. According to Gronkowski, Kelce, who has won three Super Bowl titles, including two in the previous two seasons with the Chiefs, is an unstoppable force on the field.

Gronkowski and Kelce were born in the same year, 1989, but were selected three years apart. Gronkowski played 11 seasons in his career, while Kelce is entering his 12th. Gronkowski, famed for his prowess with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has four Super Bowl rings. However, the Kansas City star has won three titles and is currently preparing for his 'three-peat.'

The former New England Patriots tight end was also asked to choose between Kelce and George Kittle before the 2024 NFL season. Gronk chose Kelce over San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle due to his Super Bowl accomplishments.

"I'm going with Kelce," Gronk said. "He's had a better Super Bowl performance than Kittle. It's Kelce.

A few days ago, Travis Kelce's brother and former Eagle Jason Kelce was asked for his thoughts on who was on the tight end between his brother and Rob. The former Eagle safety chose to humble his brother and voted for Rob Gronkowski, a former New England Patriots great.

In terms of playing era, both of them have played with the finest of their era. Rob has won all of the Super Bowl rings with the NFL's greatest quarterback, Tom Brady, while Travis Kelce has won all of them with the current best quarterback in the NFL, Patrick Mahomes. Who knows if playing with the greatest is the secret of the NFL's top tight ends?

Rob Gronkowski is well-known for his mix of size, speed, and talent. Gronkowski appeared in 143 regular-season games for the NFL from 2010 to 2021, totaling 9,286 receiving yards and 92 touchdowns. He played in five Pro Bowls and was named to the First Team All-Pro four times. His unusual combination of athleticism and toughness helped him become one of the most dominant tight ends in NFL history.

Kelce, on the other hand, has appeared in almost 150 regular-season games as of the 2023 season, totaling more than 10,000 receiving yards and 71 touchdown receptions. Kelce has eight Pro Bowl appearances and four First-Team All-Pro selections. The Kansas City star also has seven 1,000-yard seasons in the NFL, the most by a tight end.