Rob Gronkowski Jokingly Drops Another Hint About Bill Belichick Dating Jordon Hudson After Tom Brady’s Roast

The NFL community is taken by surprise by a TMZ report stating that 72-year-old Bill Belichick is dating 24-year-old former cheerleader Jordon Hudson. The revelation quickly generated hilarious memes and reactions online.

The situation took a hilarious turn when an internet user dug up a snippet from Rob Gronkowski's roast of Tom Brady. There, he humorously hinted at Belichick having a young girlfriend. The discovery left many wondering how such a direct hint had gone unnoticed.

Rob Gronkowski hints at Bill Belichick dating cheerleader post-Tom Brady roast

In the Netflix special, Julian Edelman set the stage with a joke. It was about Belichick’s habit of comparing fumbling Patriots players to Foxborough High School rookies. Rob Gronkowski then followed with a more pointed jest. He shared that Belichick's obsession with high school stemmed from scouting for a new girlfriend there.

"Coach, you used to talk about Foxborough High School when we sucked, but now I know why you were so obsessed with Foxborough High School. You were scouting your new girlfriend," Gronkowski said.

He continued, "But that's messed up. You're 73 years old. You should be trying to be with someone your own age, like Nikki (Glaser)."

At the time, most viewers dismissed the comment as a typical age difference joke. However, in light of recent events, the players' reactions reveal a genuine shock.

Randy Moss and Julian Edelman’s expressions suggested they might have known more than they let on. Belichick's repeated whistling at Gronkowski implied discomfort with the direction of the joke.

Despite the initial statement, it seems that Rob Gronkowski may have hinted at Bill Belichick's relationship with Jordon Hudson recently. He added another touch of humor during Tom Brady's Patriots Hall of Fame ceremony this week.

Recently, in a widely circulated clip, Gronk said during an interview with Barstool Sports: "Doing [the ceremony] on June 12, obviously it's the sixth month of the year - he won six Super Bowls here. Tom's number was 12. And 2024 is just [the] age [of] girls that Tom and Bill are talking to now, 24-year-olds."

Initially keeping their relationship discreet, the couple was seen together in public. However, TMZ's report suggests something different. Hudson has quietly supported Belichick during the 2022 and 2023 seasons at Gillette Stadium, marking her presence in his life.

The realization that such a blatant clue was overlooked demonstrates how hindsight can indeed be 20/20. Now that the rumor is out, people are curious about Jordon Hudson, especially her relationship with the legendary Patriots head coach.

About Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson

Since TMZ's report, the internet has been abuzz with curiosity about Jordon Hudson, the 24-year-old linked to Bill Belichick. Their 48-year age difference has understandably attracted attention.

Hudson and Belichick reportedly began their acquaintance after his breakup with longtime partner Linda Holiday in 2023. The two allegedly met on a flight to Boston and have been in contact since.

Their relationship appears to have grown more serious over time. Belichick was reportedly seen at a cheerleading competition in Maryland, supporting Hudson. She, in turn, attended Belichick’s speech at Tom Brady’s Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony. They signal mutual support for each other.

Despite the swirling rumors, neither Belichick nor Hudson has issued a public statement.

Meanwhile, the internet has not been kind, with many quick to criticize. They even speculated about Hudson’s intentions and the considerable age gap. The comments range from questioning Hudson's motives to outright condemnation of their age difference.

Belichick, renowned for his football genius, has always been a private individual. This new chapter in his personal life has thrust him into an unfamiliar spotlight. It became the one that combined personal scrutiny with public curiosity.

Hudson, on the other hand, faces the challenge of navigating a relationship with a high-profile figure. She is mainly subjected to intense public judgment. The internet's reaction to the news has been a mix of humor and harsh criticism.

Memes and jokes abound, but so do serious and often cruel comments about the couple. The speculation and jokes may continue, but the couple’s true dynamics and intentions are known only to them.

