Rob Gronkowski Pokes Fun at How Bill Belichick Broke His Own Rule by Dating 24-Year-Old Jordon Hudson

Rob Gronkowski teased his former head coach from the New England Patriots and revealed how Bill Belichick broke his own rule by dating Jordon Hudson who is almost 50 years younger than him.

Belichick's new relationship with the former cheerleader is currently the talk of the town and the former Patriots, Gronkowski and Julien Edelman, couldn't help but provide an insight on how their former coach had a rule that was broken following the 72-year-old's romance with 24-year-old.

Rob Gronkowski recently appeared on Games with Names alongside former teammate Julien Edelman. The 35-year-old went on to discuss Bill Belichick's love life and said, “He’s dating a 24-year-old, a good-looking 24-year-old.”

Gronkowski, sitting with Edelman, then disclosed a “trifecta” of things that Belichick told the players of the Patriots to stay away from while they were in their playing days. Those were, “alcohol, a**holes, and girls.”

The four-time Super Bowl champion, Gronkowski, confirmed that Belichick “did not partake in alcohol.” However, he “did partake in being a**hole sometimes, but not anymore.” The former tight end further joked, “Now he’s all caught up with the girls.”

Gronkowski also knew that Belichick was no longer coaching; he could now finally get a pass from the "trifecta."

Jordan Hudson reportedly attended Tom Brady's Hall of Fame ceremony

Bill Belichick's new girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, reportedly attended Tom Brady's Hall of Fame induction ceremony along with the former coach.

The two initially met on a flight from Boston to Florida in 2021 where Belichick signed a textbook titled. Deductive Logic. He, as per what a source told TMZ, wrote, “Jordan, Thanks for giving me a course in logic! Safe travels.”

The aforementioned source also obtained an image of the two together smiling. Their relationship news was first broken on June 14 this year by TMZ after the two were spotted together last year.

The Bridgewater State University graduate was also captured enjoying a sunny day alongside Belichick recently, on his boat in Nantucket.

Jordon previously dated 64-year-old Joshua Zuckerman, who recently came out in her defense as the 24-year-old faced heavy criticism and trolls for her relationship with a much older man.

