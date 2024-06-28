Rob Gronkowski Reveals Tom Brady Roast Felt Better Than Winning Super Bowl for THIS Reason

Rob Gronkowski claimed in his new podcast Games with Names that he is still chuckling about the Tom Brady roast and termed the Netflix event 'one of the best moments’ of his ‘existence.' Rob even compared the incident to the Super Bowl. Former Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman hosts the podcast.

Gronkowski has recently said that participating in The Roast of All Time and mocking Tom was shockingly more enjoyable than winning a Super Bowl. Gronk stated that the roast was a great day in his life. He enjoys cracking jokes about his old friend and fellow quarterback.

Rob Gronkowski explains why the roast is better than the Super Bowl.

Rob commented, "It was one of the best nights of my life. I've told a few individuals that it could be better than the Super Bowl. Why is it better than the Super Bowl? Because it was three hours, much like a Super Bowl game, and we didn't get hit throughout that time." It was equally exciting."

When the host asked about taking hits on the show, Rob responded with another cracking line, mentioning that they did take hits, but only as banter and jokes, not as physical tackles as in an NFL game.

Apart from Brady, Rob Gronkowski, a former New England Patriots tight end, acknowledged he likes Bill Belichick's new approach. He also stated that Coach Belichick is his favourite person after the roast show.

Rob Gronkowski revealed he liked the new version of Coach Bell Belichick

Rob believes that after the roast event, things have changed for the Patriots' former coach Bill Belichick. He's cracking jokes, hugging people, and expressing a wish to relax and have some fun.

Gronkowski has previously acknowledged that it wasn't always fun to play for the Patriots. In early 2023, he said in an interview with the "Up & Adams" podcast that losing in New England was like a "super depression" and that even winning felt like losing the next day.

Although Rob was not criticizing the organization, he was simply expressing his feelings at the time. It is well-recognized that Belichick's techniques are intense, but they have resulted in six Super Bowl victories.