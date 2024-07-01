Rob Gronkowski Spills The Beans About When Tom Brady Decided to Never Throw to Him Again

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are considered the best tight end-quarterback duo in NFL history. But the pair had a rough start to their partnership. Brady decided not to include him in plays in Gronkowski's rookie year. He was furious with Rob for his errors during training.

Brady and Gronkowski went on to win four Super Bowls together. Three of those were with the Patriots. They joined hands again for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The QB-TE pair led the franchise to their second Vince Lombardi Trophy. Gronkowski recently shared some inside stories about his partnership with the NFL GOAT.

Tom Brady’s threatens Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski made an appearance on the Games With Names podcast. He told Julie Edelman about how he unleashed the brutal side of Tom Brady. Gronkowski ran the wrong flag route.

The 7x Super Bowl champion flipped out on Gronkowski in the meeting after practice. He told Rob he was never going to throw him the ball again. It might have been scary for a rookie, but Gronkowski wanted to prove Tom wrong.

Multiple-time Pro Bowler Rob made up his mind to run that flag route every time. He knew that Brady would never throw at him. But he decided to be open by five yards. The 4x Super Bowl champion wanted to make Brady look like an idiot.

Rob Gronkowski on Tom Brady's behavior

“He threw me the ball about 600 more times from there on out,” Gronkowski added. The former Patriots TE later realized why Brady reacted that way. “If he gets on you, he sees potential in you,” Rob revealed.

Rob Gronkowski admitted that his potential made Brady lash out at him constantly. He confessed that he didn’t like the Patriots Hall of Famer in his rookie year. Rob believed that he was just getting on his case non-stop. It was just too much for him.