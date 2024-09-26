Rob Pelinka Opens Up on Lakers’ Roster’s Chances to Win Championship Next Season: 'Can’t Guarantee Wins’

The Los Angeles Lakers have a tough road ahead to win the 2024-2025 NBA Championship. The Western Conference remains highly competitive, with strong teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets, sliming the Lakers' chances. A key factor in their success will be the health of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who are aging and have faced injuries in recent years.

On Wednesday, the Lakers hosted a press conference featuring general manager Rob Pelinka and new head coach JJ Redick, just days before Media Day and the start of training camp.

At Redick’s recent introductory press conference, held at the Lakers' practice facility in El Segundo alongside Pelinka, it seemed that Wednesday's event would cover similar ground.

However, given the Lakers’ disappointing offseason, which saw few roster moves or improvements, the media arrived with many questions for Pelinka and Redick about the team's outlook for the upcoming season.

Around the league, many believe the Lakers will likely be a middle-tier team in the Western Conference. Addressing this, Pelinka was asked if he thought the team could compete for the title this season.

“I think we’ll have a better sense after 30 games,” Pelinka said. “But we believe in this group. The 15 players on the court will determine the wins and losses through their effort, the pride they play with, and their attention to detail. We can’t guarantee wins or losses, but we can guarantee that these guys will give their all. Our confidence is high, but we’re always looking for ways to improve the roster. If we stay healthy and things go our way, I really like our chances.”

Rob Pelinka openly stated that he would need 30 games to evaluate the current roster, which is nearly identical to last season's, indicating that he might be anticipating a tough beginning.

Since the Lakers were unable to make a summer trade to upgrade the team, it’ll be interesting to see if any deals emerge in the coming months, especially if the team starts to falter.

The Lakers' current roster isn’t generating much buzz as a title contender in the highly competitive Western Conference, which means general manager Rob Pelinka may need to think outside the box to build a stronger lineup.

Despite his previous hesitance to trade draft picks and risk the team's future, Pelinka expressed a willingness to make those moves to get the team back on track, as he mentioned during Wednesday’s press conference.

The Lakers are facing several significant obstacles in the Western Conference for the 2024-2025 season. One of their biggest challenges is the aging of their star players, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, both of whom have long injury histories, raising doubts about their endurance throughout the demanding NBA season.

Moreover, the Lakers’ roster lacks depth, with limited bench production and dependable role players, which could make it difficult for them to compete against stronger teams like the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder. Additionally, with new head coach J.J. Redick in charge, he must quickly install an effective system while resolving previous issues related to defensive consistency and offensive efficiency.

