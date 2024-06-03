Rob Van Dam Explains Why He Was Leader While John Cena Was Excellent Soldier For WWE

WWE superstar Rob Van Dam spent nearly seven years with Vince McMahon in WWE from 2001 to 2007. He was the one who saw John Cena make his debut in 2002 and then transition into a massive star in 2005. And during those years, when he and Cena worked together in the company, Van Dam marked a stark difference in the approach the two had toward their work.

While speaking in his recent podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer said that what separated John Cena from the others in the locker room, including himself, was the fact that the latter never said no to something he was asked to. Speaking for himself, Van Dam said that he would turn down ideas, and say no to things that he didn’t like.



Why does Rob Van Dam consider John Cena an excellent soldier for WWE?

Van Dam noted that John Cena was someone who was a company's man and was interested in pushing their agenda. He praised the 16-time WWE Champion for sharing their core values and for being the person who would never say no to anything asked of him.

“Someone like John Cena, an excellent soldier for WWE. He could push their agenda, he could embody all of their values, and that's a hell of a thing to have. That is a very valuable soldier to have that will go out there and push your values, whatever they are,” Van Dam said.

Speaking about his own approach to working in WWE, Van Dam said that he would give a pushback on certain things, reject certain ideas because he wanted to represent himself, and not just be a company’s man.

“I wanted to represent me, and so in that way, in this conversation, I would have been a leader, a one-of-a kind; I had no army,” Van Dam said.

While Van Dam might be a competitor of Cena in the wrestling business, he has only spit out facts regarding John Cena. If we observe Cena’s booking in the last few years, it certainly looks like he has been the company's man.

For example, John Cena lost three back-to-back matches, starting with The Undertaker at WrestleMania 34, then Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021, and even lost against someone like Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39. Though no superstar likes to lose in his final years, Cena always returned and put over younger talents in the company.



Will Rob Van Dam return to the WWE for the final match?

Van Dam has been into the wrestling business for 35 years, and the sun is about to set for his career. So, the Hall of Famer also addressed his final match in WWE.

He said that he would definitely like to return for a final match someday, but that is dependent on when the company wants him to. He clearly said that he wouldn’t be the person to call up and pitch his return. “If that's what it would take, chances are next to nothing that it's gonna happen,” he said.

It’s only when someone from the WWE calls him and wants him to make a return that Van Dam would actually return.

