Rob Van Dam Shares Heartwarming Story of Sid Vicious Thanking and Paying Him Extra for Jobbing

Sid Vicious, or Sycho Sid, was one of the most prominent stars of professional wrestling in the 1990s, winning world titles in both WWE and WCW. Behind the screen, he seemed to be a generous man. RVD, aka Rob Van Dam, once shared an interesting story about Sid during roomie days in the early 1990s.

In January this year, RVD sat down for an interview with WSI (Wrestling Shoot Interviews). During the interview, he revealed how he worked as a jobber named Matt Burn and how Sid helped him after a match.

"I was in a match, a handicap match with Sid, and it was me and Scott Casey. And so now, not only am I doing a job on TV but I'm in a handicap match... I could hear the chic being angry at me because he is trying to teach me to be a star, not just to wrestle," said the former WWE Champion".

He delved into details about the WWE match against Sid, saying,

"Anyway, I had the match, and I got to tell you my memories of that. I knew Bruno was managing him... He introduced me to Sid before the match and everything. After the match, Sid came up to me and he said, 'Hey brother, I really appreciate what you did in there. I know it is not necessarily cool getting beat like that, but what you did, you know, helped me out, and you brought me from here to here. That's where I want to be because I want to wrestle Hulk Hogan."

Following the conversation, Sid truly appreciated RVD's efforts to make him look good in the ring. Showing generosity, Sid handed a young Rob Van Dam $20, saying the amount might not be a lot, but hopefully it could be useful down the road.

Scott Casey, who was RVD's tag team partner in that handicap match, also revealed that a kind-hearted Sid gave him the same amount after the match. Rob added that he couldn't recall any wrestler tipping him money after a match like Sid did that night, and he praised Sid's thoughtfulness.

Sid Vicious had an incredible career, both in WWE and WCW. As a main eventer, he won the WWE Championship twice alongside the same number of WCW World Heavyweight Championship reigns. Unfortunately, on 26 August 2024, Sid passed away after a prolonged cancer at the age of 63.

