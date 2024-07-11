Robert Griffin III Sparks Redskins Controversy With Logo Question to Washington Football Fans: ‘The Logo was Designed By Blacks’

The Washington Commanders have endured more debate over their name than any other sports team in the world. The team experienced criticism and demonstrations over the name until they were forced to change it in 2020, and in 2022, they acquired the "Commanders" moniker.

The name change did not quell the criticism on social and mainstream media platforms. Following a tweet from former quarterback Robert Griffin III, a group of nostalgic fans and former players is calling for the reintroduction of the old name.

Robert Griffin’s tweet for the Washington Commanders

Robert Griffin, the Washington Commanders' quarterback, generated controversy between woke culture and the rest of America. He asked followers in a tweet to bring back the team's previous logo.

Robert Griffin III, a former quarterback for Washington, tweeted a query on his X account on July 9. He says, “Dear Washington Commanders supporters, here is a safe zone. Would you be happy if the previous logo was brought back?”

This tweet created controversy, and we can see that many had conflicting feelings about it because the former design had an image of Native Americans, often known as Red Indians, which is a source of pride for some and racism for others.

There were practically three groups who responded to the topic: fans, for whom the name Redskin was a matter of pride; fans, who find the old name offensive; not even fans, who just want the old name back.

One supporter reacted with an image of the team's old emblem and said, "The logo was designed by blacks, which is why it is offensive to white people."

While one fan said that putting back the old name would be racist and the team should not do so.

While there was a third type of people who were neither outraged nor fans of the team but just wanted the team's original name restored since they thought it was a nice name and the team's apparel was fantastic.

What was the redskin controversy?

The NFL's oldest franchise is this one. They were originally known as the Boston Braves in 1932, but to avoid confusion with the MLB Braves, they had to alter their name to the Redskins in 1933. The club finally relocated to Washington in 1937, and it has been there ever since.



The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines the derogatory epithet "redskin" as "used as an insulting and contemptuous term for an American Indian." For decades, Native American organizations and individuals have advocated for the team to be renamed, but the franchise's owners refused to budge.

Dan Snyder, the team's owner since 1999, likewise declined to have the name changed despite legal actions brought against the organization alleging that it encouraged institutional racism. The team was under pressure to change its name and image, but it was ineffective until 2020, when FedEx, a logistics corporation, purchased the naming rights to the team's new stadium.

One more factor that influenced the name change was the murder of George Floyd in 2020. George was killed by the police, which infuriated the country. Thus, Washington's team name came under scrutiny once more, and threats to cut off financial assistance were made.