Robert Griffin’s Wife Issues Strong Statement After ESPN’s Sudden Firing of Him

Robert Griffin III may have received the short end of the stick during ESPN's most recent round of layoffs, but at least his wife is there to support him. Grete, Robert Griffin III's wife, has issued a short note in response to her former NFL quarterback husband's departure from ESPN.

On Thursday afternoon, ESPN unceremoniously dismissed former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III. He announced his termination by uploading a clip from the film 'Friday' on X in which John Witherspoon's character remarks, 'How the heck are you going to get fired on your day off?'

Grete responded to Griffin's post with, "Onto bigger and better things." She responded to his post with her thoughts and urged Griffin to pursue 'bigger' and 'greater' things in the future. Griffin and Grete have been married since 2018 and have three kids. He also has a daughter from his previous relationship.

Griffin, a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback who previously played for Washington, Cleveland, and Baltimore in the NFL, joined ESPN three years ago and has two years left on his contract. Sam Ponder, the anchor of 'Sunday NFL Countdown,' was also terminated along with Griffin. Both on-air personalities had been making more than seven figures.

ESPN's parent company, Walt Disney, is alleged to have made the changes before the end of the current fiscal quarter in September. Former Eagles center Jason Kelce was employed by the Entertainment and Sports Programming Network.

Griffin also thanked individuals who remained at his previous job in a lengthy post on social media on Thursday night. He posted, "From the broadcast booth to the studio, and especially the people you've never seen behind the camera, they are the actual MVPs, giving so much time with their families so that those like me in front of the camera may shine."

Griffin responded to his previous tweet on Friday with a new one that reads: "When one door closes, another one opens." Trust God on your trip.

Ponder only presented the network's premier NFL preview program during the football season and was unavailable the rest of the year. She succeeded Chris Berman as host in 2017. Laura Rutledge and Mike Greenberg, both daily show hosts, are rumored to be Ponder's replacements.



Griffin was previously booted from "Monday Night Countdown" when the network recruited former Eagles great Jason Kelce in April. He also served as an in-booth commentator for college football broadcasts and participated on studio NFL panels.

In recent years, ESPN has fired several well-known figures and broadcast personalities in June of last year, including Jalen Rose, Suzy Kolber, and Jeff Van Gundy. However, it is unclear whether Griffin or Ponder will be ready to seek broadcast opportunities on other networks. The upcoming NFL season starts on September 5.

