Robert Kraft Announces 12-Foot Tom Brady Statue After Retiring His Patriots Jersey to Honor HOF at Gillette Stadium

Tom Brady was inducted into the Hall of Fame by the New England Patriots in an iconic two-and-a-half-hour event last night as he added another achievement to his long list.

While the seven-time Super Bowl champion became the team's 35th player to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, the franchise's owner, Robert Kraft, announced that a 12-foot-long statue of the quarterback will be unveiled after officially retiring his No. 12 jersey.

Robert Kraft announces 12-foot-long Tom Brady statue after retiring the former Patriots’ #12 jersey

No one will ever wear the No. 12 New England Patriots' jersey again, or maybe if another Tom Brady is made. Yes!

As per a report by ESPN NFL Nation reporter Mike Reis, Kraft, who has owned the Patriots since 1994, announced that a statue of the five-time Super Bowl MVP measuring 12 feet will be unveiled during the 2024 season at Gillette Stadium.

The retired NFL legend was accompanied by several former teammates, coaches, and many more to see the GOAT get inducted in front of the fans at the sold-out Gillette Stadium.

Tom Brady led the New England Patriots' to six Super Bowl championships

Brady announced his retirement last year in February for the second time “for good” through his Instagram account after playing 23 seasons for the National Football League.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers icon spent 20 years of his 23-year-long career with the Patriots, leading the team to six Super Bowl championships and being a major contributor for the side.

The now-46-year-old was selected 199th overall by the franchise in the 2000 NFL Draft in the sixth round, becoming the starter in the second season as the Patriots won their first Super Bowl.

Regarded as the greatest quarterback of all time, Brady spent his last three seasons with the Buccaneers, winning the Super Bowl LV and his 7th Lombardi Trophy after appearing in 10 championship games.

If we were to sit and write down the records and achievements of Brady, the NFL icon, it would take many pages to cover it all. The legendary athlete will be returning soon to the NFL, but this time as a lead analyst for Fox Sports, providing his expertise in the league.