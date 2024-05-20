Robert Whittaker Expresses Concern For Khalil Rountree Following Banned Substance Usage

Widely regarded as one of the best middleweight contenders in the UFC, Robert Whittaker recently touched on a piece of controversial news. The Reaper opened up on Khalil Rountree pulling out of his fight against Jamahal Hill due to usage of banned substances.

To fight in the UFC, fighters are usually required to avoid taking supplements that come under the organization’s Anti-Doping program. However, Rountree has now been found guilty of this and has lost a chance of a potential title shot fight.

Robert Whittaker’s opinion on Khalil Rountree out of UFC 303

Khalil Rountree was scheduled to fight Jamahal Hill in the light heavyweight division at UFC 303. Since the event was headlined by Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler, this was supposed to be the American contender’s biggest fight.

However, the fighter pulled out of the card due to the usage of a banned substance. Regarding this, Khalil Rountree claimed that he did it unintentionally. He also revealed that the tailored supplement company was the one at fault for his withdrawal from the fight.

Although Khalil Rountree's intentions are unclear, Robert Whittaker chooses to give him the benefit of doubt. On his show MMA Arcade Podcast, The Reaper expressed his sympathy for the American contender.

Rountree was said to have a chance for a title shot if he emerged victorious in the now-canceled fight against Jamahal Hill. Robert Whittaker expressed that this latest controversy can take away a chunk of his career.

“There’s also a chance he’s completely innocent,” said Robert Whittaker. The New Zealander also revealed that if the said tailored supplement organization screwed him over, he would consider suing them.

Robert Whittaker looks ready for his fight against Khamzat Chimaev

Middleweight contenders Khamzat Chimaev and Robert Whittaker are scheduled to face each other in the upcoming UFC Fight Night event. Fans are excited to witness the Russian contender’s long-awaited return to the octagon.

The undefeated contender Khamzat Chimaev is a slight favorite to win this fight in terms of betting odds. Since Borz has a reputation for blitzing his opponents, fans believe him to emerge victorious in the much-anticipated fight.

However, Robert Whittaker is looking to prove people wrong. Although Chimaev is a wrestling-heavy contender, The Reaper is confident to overturn critics’ expectations. His experience as a black belt holder in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is expected to go full force for this fight.

“I bring an arsenal of skill sets that he’s not ready for,” said Robert Whittaker. The Reaper also acknowledges Chimaev’s wrestling skills and expressed to avoid playing into the Russian contender’s expertise.

But, he also reveals that he expects a wrestling-heavy fight from Chimaev and has no hesitation to engage in a grappling match. Whittaker is currently the 3rd ranked middleweight contender who prefers to be the underdog in the upcoming bout.