Robert Whittaker Hilariously Claps Back at Reporter Over Weird Khamzat Chimaev Question at UFC Saudi Arabia

Robert Whittaker couldn’t stop laughing at the post-UFC Saudi Arabia presser. Currently, the UFC world is abuzz with his dominant victory over Ikram Aliskerov. However, one particular media person had some creative questions in mind. Whittaker was initially pitted against Khamzat Chimaev for the main event.

Unfortunately, just weeks prior to the fight, Chimaev pulled out of the touted event. He cited his illness as the reason for his withdrawal, while Aliskerov was roped in by Dana White to fill the void. But even after putting up a splendid show, Robert Whittaker seems to have failed to impress everyone.

Robert Whittaker can’t stop laughing at reporter’s hypothetical comments

Robert Whittaker made short work of Ikram Aliskerov at the UFC Saudi Arabia PPV. The former UFC Middleweight champ wasted no time as he secured a victory in the first round itself. Knocking a menacing opponent like Aliskerov at the 1:49 mark sent a strong message to the UFC fraternity. Interestingly, Whittaker was asked something that he least expected to come across.

While taking questions from the media, Whittaker was confronted by a journalist who presented him with a hypothetical situation. The reporter stated that, since it was Aliskerov, Whittaker was lucky enough to get out unscathed.

But had it been Khamzat Chimaev, the fight might have gone down the full five rounds. Then, the reporter went on to say that in such a scenario, Whittaker would have failed to get the victory. Such a weird question caught Whittaker off guard and he immediately started laughing.

As per Ringside24, responding to the question, ‘The Reaper’ stated, “Aha-ha! Man, if only I had wheels! If I had wheels, I'd be a bicycle! What we have now is what we have now. What would have happened if I'd had scrambled eggs for breakfast instead of waffles?"

He acknowledged that Chimaev was a "tough opponent." But Robert also added that he didn't run from the fight and said, "I don't even know what to answer you. But thank you very much for the question.”

And while the light-hearted banter ensued, Whittaker already issued a warning to the Middleweight division. What’s more, he also has his eyes on the Dricus Du Plessis-Israel Adesanya fight.

Robert Whittaker is ‘The Boogeyman’

Robert Whittaker, with his latest victory, now stands at 27-7 in the UFC. And with a turnaround time of just three months from the Paulo Costa fight, Whittaker has proved everyone wrong. Expectedly, the New Zealand-Australian fighter looked elated as he spoke to Daniel Cormier after the fight.

Oozing out confidence, ‘The Reaper’ said, “I told everybody I’m the boogeyman and the best in the world... I am the most dangerous middleweight in the world; I’ll fight anytime, anywhere.” Whittaker then proceeded to hint at being a possible backup for the UFC 305 main event. Slated for August 18, Dricus Du Plessis will be putting his middleweight title on the line against Israel Adesanya.

And with the way Whittaker is rapidly gaining momentum, a title shot does not look far-fetched. However, whether that would become a reality rests at the sole discretion of Dana White and his team.

