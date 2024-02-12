‘Rock vs Seth?’: WWE Fans Breakdown WrestleMania 40 After Teaser Trailer Drops

WWE has dropped the official teaser trailer of WrestleMania 40, where we saw The Rock opposite Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins opposite Cody Rhodes together, and they look ready to launch at each other.



Fans are now reacting to the trailer and breaking down it.



A fan expressed his theory after seeing the trailer and questioned, “Rock vs Seth? We will be there.”



Another fan praised this year’s booking for Road to WrestleMania 40, “We’re ready. The build to Cody and Roman with Rock involved may be something we’ve never seen before in wrestling. And having Seth in this teaser too “

Another fan reacted, “Well that was short. But it looks like they are still going and building the Roman/Rock vs Cody/Seth dynamic and I hope they gonna keep it that way, just keep Roman/Cody as a singles match.

Another fan showed his respect for WWE and said, “Love Seth getting the respect he deserves.”

Road to WrestleMania 40: Recap

We are just two months away from the year's biggest show and spectacle on the WWE calendar. The showcase of immortals WrestleMania. This year WWE will host their 40th edition of WrestleMania in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Lincoln Financial Field.



The Road to WrestleMania 40 has been one of the best builds ever with multiple twists on the way we saw a couple of days back when The Rock stepped in and replaced the Royal Rumble 2024 winner Cody Rhodes against Roman Reigns.



Fans immediately began a campaign to bring Cody Rhodes back to the main event of WrestleMania 40 and “We Want Cody” was trending for 3 days on the trending page.



WWE fans even turned their back on The Rock and hijacked Raw before SmackDown where Cody Rhodes stepped down with the “We Want Cody” and “Rocky Sucks” chants.

Another major turn came at WrestleMania 40 press conference where Cody Rhodes announced that he would face Roman Reigns and The Rock got replaced by Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 against Roman Reigns.



Rhodes and Roman Reigns exchanged some verbal blows at each other. Where Roman Reigns took shots at Cody Rhodes saying “You are irrelevant just like your father”.

In response to it, Cody Rhodes took shots at Roman Reigns and The Rock expressing “ If your grandfather was here, if the High Chief, his grandfather was here. They’d be ashamed of you.”.



After listening to disrespect about his family The Rock confronted Cody Rhodes and slapped him and turned heel.

After the slapping incident, The Rock charged up upon Triple H the CCO of WWE, and ordered him to fix this situation. And he issued a warning if Triple H does not fix it he will.

In the recent episode of SmackDown Triple H blasted The Rock and said, “It doesn’t matter where you sit” There is only one man who makes decisions and that’s Triple H."



Paul Heyman later on the show announced that on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. Roman Reigns and The Rock will address the WWE Universe.



What’s your reaction to this year’s Road to WrestleMania 40 and what are your wild predictions? Comment down below.

