Rockets Legend Robert Reid, Who Reached NBA Finals Twice, Passes Away at 68

Sad news in the NBA world.

Robert Reid, the former NBA Shooting Guard, passed away on February 19, 2024, in Houston, Texas.

He played for 13 seasons in the league. He represented the Houston Rockets for the majority of his career in the NBA. In addition, Reid also played with the Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers, and Philadelphia 76ers.

Robert Reid was drafted by the Houston Rockets in 1977. The highlight of the deceased ex-NBA player included two shots at the Finals with the Houston Rockets in 1980-81 and 1985-86. Unfortunately, the team couldn't clinch the titles and lost to the Boston Celtics both times.

As reported by the Houston Chronicle, Robert Reid succumbed to cancer at the age of 68!

Robert Reid's Career Statistics

1977-78 Season (Houston Rockets):

Games Played (GP): 80

Minutes per Game (Min): 23.1

Points per Game (Pts): 7.3

Field Goal Percentage (FG%): 45.5%

Rebounds per Game (Reb): 4.5

Assists per Game (Ast): 1.5

Steals per Game (Stl): 0.8

1978-79 Season (Houston Rockets):

GP: 82

Min: 27.5

Pts: 10.9

FG%: 49.2%

Reb: 5.9

Ast: 2.8

Stl: 0.9

1979-80 Season (Houston Rockets):

GP: 76

Min: 30.3

Pts: 13.0

FG%: 48.7%

Reb: 5.8

Ast: 3.2

Stl: 1.7

1980-81 Season (Houston Rockets):

GP: 82

Min: 36.1

Pts: 15.9

FG%: 48.2%

Reb: 7.1

Ast: 4.2

Stl: 2.0

1981-82 Season (Houston Rockets):

GP: 77

Min: 37.8

Pts: 13.4

FG%: 45.6%

Reb: 10.0

Ast: 6.6

Stl: 1.5

1983-84 Season (Houston Rockets):

GP: 64

Min: 30.2

Pts: 14.0

FG%: 47.4%

Reb: 5.3

Ast: 3.4

Stl: 1.4

1984-85 Season (Houston Rockets):

GP: 82

Min: 21.5

Pts: 8.7

FG%: 48.1%

Reb: 6.2

Ast: 3.3

Stl: 0.6

1985-86 Season (Houston Rockets):

GP: 82

Min: 26.3

Pts: 12.0

FG%: 46.4%

Reb: 3.7

Ast: 2.7

Stl: 1.1

1986-87 Season (Houston Rockets):

GP: 75

Min: 34.6

Pts: 13.7

FG%: 41.7%

Reb: 3.9

Ast: 4.3

Stl: 1.0

1987-88 Season (Houston Rockets):

GP: 62

Min: 15.8

Pts: 6.3

FG%: 46.3%

Reb: 2.0

Ast: 1.1

Stl: 0.4

1988-89 Season (Charlotte Hornets):

GP: 82

Min: 26.2

Pts: 14.7

FG%: 42.8%

Reb: 3.7

Ast: 1.9

Stl: 0.6

1989-90 Season (Charlotte Hornets & Portland Trail Blazers):

Charlotte Hornets:

GP: 60

Min: 18.6

Pts: 6.4

FG%: 39.1%

Reb: 2.4

Ast: 1.4

Stl: 0.6

Portland Trail Blazers:

GP: 12

Min: 7.1

Pts: 2.6

FG%: 39.4%

Reb: 0.7

Ast: 0.7

Stl: 0.2

1990-91 Season (Philadelphia 76ers)

GP: 3

Min: 12.3

Pts: 1.3

FG%: 14.3%

Reb: 3.0

Ast: 1.3

Stl: 0.3

Once Robert Reid wrapped up his playing career, he tried his hand at basketball coaching. He took the lead for the Yakima Sun Kings for a couple of seasons. Next, he went on to guide teams like the Texas Rim Rockers in 2003 and the Lakeland Blue Ducks in 2004. In the 2004-2005 season, Reid coached the Debreceni Vadkakasok.