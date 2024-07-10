Roger Federer Also Can’t Resist Taylor Swift’s Influence; Joins Swifties Craze as He Shares Selfie From Eras Tour

Roger Federer and Taylor Swift recently posed for a stunning selfie as the Swiss tennis legend attended the Eras Tour in Zurich, Switzerland, on Monday, July 8. The 20-time Grand Slam champion went with his family to enjoy the record-breaking show.

Federer was earlier seen showing off his friendship bracelets, which he shared on his Instagram stories. The 42-year-old posted the selfie with the global icon on his social media account, declaring himself a Swiftie.

Roger Federer and Taylor Swift pose for a stunning selfie as the tennis legend attends Eras Tour with family

Tennis icon Roger Federer recently revealed that he was living in his ‘Swiftie Era’ as the six-time Wimbledon champion enjoyed night 1 of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Zurich, Switzerland.

Federer took over his Instagram account to post an adorable selfie with the 14-time Grammy winner; both smiling while the former World No. 1 captioned it as, “In my Swiftie era.”

Roger was also captured dancing during Swift's popular song, Style from the 1989 album which was released in 2014.

The Swiss star was accompanied by his adorable family; his wife Mirka and twin daughters Myla and Charlene, and twin sons Leo and Lenny. Lynette and Robert, Federer’s parents, also enjoyed the outing with the family of six.

The official account of the concert also posted a picture of Federer and his wife Mirka, a former tennis player herself.

The adorable selfie unites Swifties and tennis fans

Tennis fans and Swifties were stunned by the iconic selfie posted by the former player who played right-handed (one-handed backhand). A user wrote, “Eras Tour (Roger’s version)”

Another wrote, “Two of my most fav performers- On court and on stage.”

A fan commented, “As Roger fans…now we are also Swifties.”

Another commented, “The tennis industry and the music industry.”

Prime Video commented, “The Taylor’s version we needed today.”

Here's a comment by professional Canadian tennis player Denis Shapovalov, “Nah, this is epic.”

The selfie has been approved by the Real Madrid stars Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, so far, as the two, who ruled the European football’s midfield together for years, liked the picture posted by the Swiss maestro.

Meanwhile, Wimbledon Championships’ official page also shared the selfie with the caption, “The Eras Tour, (Roger's Version).

Further, the official account of ATP Tour was curious to know if the two shared friendship bracelets.

Roger Federer participated in the friendship bracelet trading tradition

Swifties have this tradition of swapping friendship bracelets with each other at the concert made of beads, using a variety of colors which also include meaningful words and catchphrases. Federer, who mastered every court he played on, also took part in the worldwide tradition.

The father of four was spotted swapping friendship bracelets with Swifties at the concert, looking absolutely delighted in a photo shared by an attendee. He proudly showed off his wrist adorned with various bracelets, including one that read Anti Hero and lyrics from her songs.

Meanwhile, Federer announced his retirement in 2022 in September which shocked the tennis world. The multiple grand slam winner played his last match at the 2022 Laver Cup. He was paired with rival and friend Rafael Nadal in the doubles against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock at the O2 Arena in London.

